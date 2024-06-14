Summer school and an additional author's song on request: organizers told about the peculiarities of the Junior Eurovision National Selection

One of the innovations of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is a summer school that will last for three days. Also, an additional author's song can be submitted for consideration upon request. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest Oksana Skybinska during a press conference, a correspondent of UNN reports.

According to her, you need to submit an application consisting of:

Videos of live performances of two cover versions of popular songs in different genres.

Video business cards (separately)



Optionally, participants can submit a "+" soundtrack of an additional author's song



Applications are accepted until July 3 at junior.eurovision.ua

Another stage will be an innovation. This stage will be a summer school. It will take place in the third decade of July. This school will be attended by 15 participants based on the results of the review of applications submitted in the first stage. The 15 participants will have three very busy days. They will take place at the Ukrainian Radio recording house. The entire team that will work in the National Selection, including music experts, will work with the 15 participants during these three days. It will include auditions, communication with music experts, choreography, vocal lessons, so that those participants who will make it to the second stage will get the most out of their experience - said Skybinska.

She noted that the next stage is preparing for the final and writing songs for the finalists.

2 songwriters will work for the 6 finalists to prepare the competition song. If you have an original song, it's up to the National Selection Team to decide whether to work with it or write a new hit for you. Then we will have a TV final in September this year. The winner will be determined by the jury and online viewers - Skibinska said.

Svitlana Tarabarova, music producer of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, said that this year the UA:PBC team has further simplified the application process.

The national selection for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 has started in Ukraine

An original song is not required. Zhenya (Triplov, songwriter - ed.) and I are here to help with the original song. If, however, a child has written an original song and wants to show his or her talent, then apply with an original song as well. We will finalize it, strengthen it, that is, we will do everything together - Tarabarova said.

She also provided advice on how to record the application.

I need to send two covers. The first thing you need is good light. Help the child to set the light. Daylight is the best, in my opinion. Secondly, make sure the sound is good. If the child is singing through a microphone and there is an arrangement in the background, when you shoot this video with the child, listen to it, make sure it is in good quality. I would advise you to choose two different songs (for recording covers - ed.) - Tarabarova noted.

She also added that not only a solo performer but also a band or a duet can participate. Children aged 9 to 14 can take part in the National Selection.

Addendum

The 22nd Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Spain later this year . However, the host city and the exact date of the contest have not yet been announced.