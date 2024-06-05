The national selection for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 has started in Ukraine

Applications for participation in the national selection for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 have been accepted in Ukraine.

This year applications will be accepted according to simplified rules: artists no longer need to have an author's song.

To take part in the selection and get the opportunity to represent Ukraine on the big stage of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024, it is enough to record two covers of popular songs and a personal video presentation.

It is noted that you can submit an additional author's song for consideration at will, but this option will not affect the ability to go to the next stage of selection in any way.

Applications are accepted via Form on a separate website from June 5 to July 3 inclusive. You can apply at the link.

Singer and songwriter Svetlana Tarabarova became the music producer of the selection for the second time.

The final of the national selection for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in September in an online format.

Suspilne also provided conditions for participation in the national selection for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024:

Children aged from 9 to 14 years can take part in the National Selection. As in previous years, both solo artists and groups that do not exceed 6 people are allowed to participate in the selection.

The current application for participation in the national selection consists of LIVE videos of two Cover Versions of popular songs in different styles and video images with the performance of the young artist.

If desired, participants can submit an additional author's song for consideration: demos are allowed, which, if they reach the final, will be finalized. the presentation of the author's song does not affect the possibility of passing the participant to the next stage of selection — this is rather an additional opportunity.

If the participant submits an additional author's song, the requirements provide for a timekeeping of 2.5 to 3 minutes. In addition, the song must not be made public until May 1, 2024, and its lyrics must be at least 60% Ukrainian-language.

Until July 25, based on the results of the National preliminary selection, a longlist of up to 15 participants will be formed, who will take part in the summer "Star School".

Based on the results of training at the "Star School" and consultations with experts, six finalists of the National Selection will be selected, so the songs with which the participants will perform in the final will be prepared.

Three members of the jury and the audience will join the selection of the representative of Ukraine at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in the final selection.

The 22nd Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Spain at the end of this year. however, the host city and exact date of the contest have not yet been announced.