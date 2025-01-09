46 of 70 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 70 Shahed drones and imitator drones from different directions. The defense forces destroyed 46 attack UAVs, while 24 imitator drones were lost without consequences.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 70 drones at night, destroying 46 drones in 9 regions and detecting 24 imitator drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 9, the enemy attacked with 70 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 09.00, 46 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. 24 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences)
The fall of downed strike UAVs reportedly damaged private homes in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions.
