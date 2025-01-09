Damage in Cherkasy region caused by night attack of Russian Federation: what is known

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 43256 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145612 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126355 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134027 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170093 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110450 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163368 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104435 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113943 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93444 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129485 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128165 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91967 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101038 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145612 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170093 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163368 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191142 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180384 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128165 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129485 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142575 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134227 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151434 views
Damage in Cherkasy region caused by night attack of Russian Federation: what is known

Damage in Cherkasy region caused by night attack of Russian Federation: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39241 views

Air defense forces destroyed 5 Russian drones in Cherkasy region. The attack damaged the windows of residential buildings, a store and a car, but no one was injured.

In Cherkasy region, 5 enemy drones were destroyed overnight, houses and a store were damaged due to the Russian attack, the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Another disturbing night in Cherkasy region. Because of enemy drones in our sky. According to preliminary data, 5 Russian UAVs were destroyed in the region. There were no casualties everywhere. However, in the Cherkasy region, shrapnel damaged the windows of a dozen residential buildings, a store, and a car," Taburets wrote.

According to him, the inspection of the territory is ongoing.

Cherkasy region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: houses and a grain storage facility damaged06.01.25, 09:54 • 28810 views

Julia Shramko

War
cherkasyCherkassy

