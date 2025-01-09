Damage in Cherkasy region caused by night attack of Russian Federation: what is known

In Cherkasy region, 5 enemy drones were destroyed overnight, houses and a store were damaged due to the Russian attack, the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Another disturbing night in Cherkasy region. Because of enemy drones in our sky. According to preliminary data, 5 Russian UAVs were destroyed in the region. There were no casualties everywhere. However, in the Cherkasy region, shrapnel damaged the windows of a dozen residential buildings, a store, and a car," Taburets wrote.

According to him, the inspection of the territory is ongoing.

