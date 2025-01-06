Cherkasy region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: houses and a grain storage facility damaged

In the Cherkasy region, 10 enemy drones were destroyed, as a result of a night attack by Russian forces, the debris damaged residential buildings and the roof of a grain storage facility, no one was injured, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The night in the region passed with lingering anxiety. Our defenders repelled another enemy air attack. According to preliminary data, 10 Russian UAVs were destroyed within our territory. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This is the most important thing," Taburets wrote.

"At the same time, the falling debris damaged property in several localities. In particular, in Zvenyhorod district, windows in two private houses were damaged. And in Cherkasy region, the roof of a warehouse where grain was stored was damaged," said the RMA head.

According to him, the inspection of the territory is ongoing.

Railroad traffic resumed in Kyiv region after night attack by Russian drones