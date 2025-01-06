Cherkasy region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: houses and a grain storage facility damaged

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 42700 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145486 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126287 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133962 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133432 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170014 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110430 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163310 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104430 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93108 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129409 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128080 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91505 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100968 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145496 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170021 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163314 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191093 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180335 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128082 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129411 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142558 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134211 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151418 views
Cherkasy region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: houses and a grain storage facility damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28810 views

In Cherkasy region, 10 enemy UAVs were shot down during a night attack by Russian Federation. The debris damaged the windows of residential buildings and the roof of a grain storage facility, with no casualties.

In the Cherkasy region, 10 enemy drones were destroyed, as a result of a night attack by Russian forces, the debris damaged residential buildings and the roof of a grain storage facility, no one was injured, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The night in the region passed with lingering anxiety. Our defenders repelled another enemy air attack. According to preliminary data, 10 Russian UAVs were destroyed within our territory. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This is the most important thing," Taburets wrote.

"At the same time, the falling debris damaged property in several localities. In particular, in Zvenyhorod district, windows in two private houses were damaged. And in Cherkasy region, the roof of a warehouse where grain was stored was damaged," said the RMA head.

According to him, the inspection of the territory is ongoing.

Railroad traffic resumed in Kyiv region after night attack by Russian drones06.01.25, 08:51 • 40332 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
cherkasyCherkassy

