Railroad traffic resumed in Kyiv region after night attack by Russian drones

As a result of the attack by Russian troops, the contact network of the railway in Kyiv region was damaged, it has already been restored, train traffic has already been resumed, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of Ukrzaliznytsia and acting head of the Kyiv RSA, UNN reports.

Details

"Another massive UAV attack on Kyiv region. Last night the alert lasted almost 5 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. The enemy targets were destroyed. There were no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure," Kalashnyk wrote.

"Two private houses and a car were damaged as a result of the falling debris of the downed targets in one of the settlements," he noted.

According to him, the damage to the buildings is minor.

Shelling damages railroad in Kyiv region: what's happening with train traffic

"The debris also damaged the railroad's overhead line. Train traffic on this section has already been restored," said Kalashnyk.

Ukrzaliznytsia confirmed that "railway workers have completed the restoration of the railway contact network damaged by enemy shelling in Kyiv region. Train traffic on the section is open".

According to Kalashnyk, the operational teams continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the night attack.

