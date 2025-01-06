Railroad traffic resumed in Kyiv region after night attack by Russian drones

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52806 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148184 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127831 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135418 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134279 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171563 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110747 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164404 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104469 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113959 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131039 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129849 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 39120 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100091 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102342 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148184 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171563 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192141 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181347 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129849 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131039 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143021 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134632 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151808 views
Railroad traffic resumed in Kyiv region after night attack by Russian drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40333 views

The falling wreckage of the downed drones damaged the railroad's contact network in Kyiv region. Two private houses and a car were also damaged, but train traffic has been restored.

As a result of the attack by Russian troops, the contact network of the railway in Kyiv region was damaged, it has already been restored, train traffic has already been resumed, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of Ukrzaliznytsia and acting head of the Kyiv RSA, UNN reports.

Details

"Another massive UAV attack on Kyiv region. Last night the alert lasted almost 5 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. The enemy targets were destroyed. There were no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure," Kalashnyk wrote.

"Two private houses and a car were damaged as a result of the falling debris of the downed targets in one of the settlements," he noted.

According to him, the damage to the buildings is minor. 

Shelling damages railroad in Kyiv region: what's happening with train traffic06.01.25, 07:08 • 124003 views

"The debris also damaged the railroad's overhead line. Train traffic on this section has already been restored," said Kalashnyk.

Ukrzaliznytsia confirmed that "railway workers have completed the restoration of the railway contact network damaged by enemy shelling in Kyiv region. Train traffic on the section is open".

According to Kalashnyk, the operational teams continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the night attack.

Enemy strikes in Kyiv region: houses, a car and power lines are damaged06.01.25, 08:07 • 40742 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarKyiv region
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

