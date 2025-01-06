Enemy strikes in Kyiv region: houses, a car and power lines are damaged

In the Kyiv region, two private houses, one car and a power line were damaged as a result of an attack by the occupiers. This was reported by the Police in Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on January 6, terrorists carried out another attack on the Kyiv region.

As of 07:40, there were no reports of casualties, but police and emergency services continue to inspect the affected areas.

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv region once again emphasize the importance of following safety rules during air raids. Citizens are urged to immediately go to shelters and not to neglect alarm signals that warn of possible danger.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that air defense was operating in the region due to the movement of attack UAVs.