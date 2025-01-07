Khristo Grozev suggests Putin is ready to compromise on NATO under certain conditions

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 48218 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146847 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127046 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134690 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133890 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170824 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110600 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163860 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104446 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130261 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128985 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 34530 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 96434 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101708 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146849 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170826 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163860 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191623 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180855 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128985 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130261 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142783 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134414 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151608 views
Actual
Khristo Grozev suggests Putin is ready to compromise on NATO under certain conditions

Khristo Grozev suggests Putin is ready to compromise on NATO under certain conditions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32116 views

Investigative journalist Khristo Grozev said that Putin may agree to Ukraine's membership in NATO in exchange for the withdrawal of US bases from Eastern Europe. He also suggests that the Kremlin's current tough stance is just a negotiating tactic.

Investigative journalist Khristo Grozev suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might agree to Ukraine's accession to NATO under certain conditions, such as the withdrawal of American military bases from Eastern Europe.

This was reported by Novinite, UNN.

Details [1

In an interview with Ukraine's Channel 24, Grozev said that Putin is aware of the upcoming US ultimatum and is trying to put pressure on Donald Trump to exclude Ukraine's membership in NATO from any negotiations.

According to Grozev, Putin's current position is most likely not Moscow's final position. He explained that before his election, Trump had repeatedly expressed his willingness to end the war in Ukraine. However, after winning the presidential election, Trump seems to have taken a more balanced position, probably realizing that it will not be easy to reach an agreement with Putin.

The journalist noted that Putin has consistently rejected the proposals, signaling a difficult negotiation process.

Grozev suggested that Trump might try to propose a temporary freeze on the conflict, including a delay in Ukraine's accession to NATO. But Putin has publicly stated that he will not accept such a decision even in the long term, whether it is five or twenty years.

However, the journalist warns against taking Putin's statements at face value, emphasizing that they are most likely aimed at strengthening Russia's position in negotiations with Trump. At the same time, the sources cited by Grozev suggest that the Kremlin may agree to Ukraine's membership in NATO under certain conditions. These include the withdrawal of American bases from Eastern Europe and the partial lifting of sanctions against Russia.

Such concessions could help Russia ease economic pressure and reduce discontent among the Russian elite, which is seeking a way out of international isolation. The journalist emphasizes that even if Trump finds these conditions acceptable, they are unlikely to be supported by Eastern European countries such as Poland or the Czech Republic. 

Grozev concluded that the Kremlin's strategy is likely to use the talks to gain long-term advantages, while portraying a willingness to compromise on the contentious issue of Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that Putin said that Biden proposed to postpone Ukraine's accession to NATO for 10-15 years in 2021 . The Russian dictator replied that it makes no difference for Russia - now or in 10 years. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
czech-republicCzech Republic
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising