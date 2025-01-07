Investigative journalist Khristo Grozev suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might agree to Ukraine's accession to NATO under certain conditions, such as the withdrawal of American military bases from Eastern Europe.

This was reported by Novinite, UNN.

Details [1

In an interview with Ukraine's Channel 24, Grozev said that Putin is aware of the upcoming US ultimatum and is trying to put pressure on Donald Trump to exclude Ukraine's membership in NATO from any negotiations.

According to Grozev, Putin's current position is most likely not Moscow's final position. He explained that before his election, Trump had repeatedly expressed his willingness to end the war in Ukraine. However, after winning the presidential election, Trump seems to have taken a more balanced position, probably realizing that it will not be easy to reach an agreement with Putin.

The journalist noted that Putin has consistently rejected the proposals, signaling a difficult negotiation process.

Grozev suggested that Trump might try to propose a temporary freeze on the conflict, including a delay in Ukraine's accession to NATO. But Putin has publicly stated that he will not accept such a decision even in the long term, whether it is five or twenty years.

However, the journalist warns against taking Putin's statements at face value, emphasizing that they are most likely aimed at strengthening Russia's position in negotiations with Trump. At the same time, the sources cited by Grozev suggest that the Kremlin may agree to Ukraine's membership in NATO under certain conditions. These include the withdrawal of American bases from Eastern Europe and the partial lifting of sanctions against Russia.

Such concessions could help Russia ease economic pressure and reduce discontent among the Russian elite, which is seeking a way out of international isolation. The journalist emphasizes that even if Trump finds these conditions acceptable, they are unlikely to be supported by Eastern European countries such as Poland or the Czech Republic.

Grozev concluded that the Kremlin's strategy is likely to use the talks to gain long-term advantages, while portraying a willingness to compromise on the contentious issue of Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Putin said that Biden proposed to postpone Ukraine's accession to NATO for 10-15 years in 2021 . The Russian dictator replied that it makes no difference for Russia - now or in 10 years.