Criminal actions continue: BES detective says in court that gray exports from Olimpex are still going on

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 12521 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132196 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137595 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227088 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167854 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161821 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213862 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112803 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200631 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101054 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 44631 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 53805 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101067 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77326 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227088 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213862 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200631 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226895 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214432 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77320 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101067 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156105 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154974 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158846 views
Actual
Criminal actions continue: BES detective says in court that gray exports from Olimpex are still going on

Criminal actions continue: BES detective says in court that gray exports from Olimpex are still going on

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 178588 views

The court postponed consideration of a motion to seize grain stored at the Olympex terminal as part of a tax evasion case.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has postponed consideration of the motion to arrest grain stored at the Olympex terminal as part of the tax evasion case until Monday at 15:30, a UNN correspondent reports from the courtroom.

Earlier , UNN reported that according to the investigation, in the period from 2021 to 2023, when the grain terminal was managed by the company of Odesa businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko, Olympex Coupe International, officials of Ecotrans LLC, using their own production facilities of the oil extraction plant and the details of the controlled enterprises of suppliers (producers), purchased and processed agricultural products for cash, which were subsequently sold to controlled enterprises and "risky" exporters.

These transactions were not reflected in the accounting and tax records, which resulted in VAT evasion in excess of UAH 60 million.

During the court hearing, it turned out that the case involved Attollo Granum, which allegedly illegally acquired half of the grain terminal. According to the company's lawyer, law enforcement officers seized 100,000 tons of agricultural products during searches that lasted 10 days. Some of the seized property, including corn, belongs to Ferko LLC, which is controlled by Groza and Naumenko. This company is involved in another criminal proceeding for tax evasion through gray grain exports.

As explained by detective Sidorenko of the Bureau of Economic Security, who was present at the meeting, the investigation revealed that the criminal scheme used the details of shell companies and purchased grain for cash to evade taxes. At the same time, according to him, during the searches, representatives of Attollo Granum LLC failed to provide law enforcement officers with  documents on the owners and origin of the grain. 

The detective also told the judge that the investigation revealed that crimes at the Olympex terminal, in particular the part of the terminal operated by  Attollo Granum, were still ongoing.

"In the course of investigative actions, it was established that criminal actions are ongoing. Additional information will be registered in the URPTI," he added.

It is worth noting that the introduction of a new fact into the URPTI and the consolidation of cases will be a reasonable basis for seizing grain and preventing criminal activity.

Companies controlled by Grozi and Naumenko have been evading taxes for years thanks to the "gray" grain exports from the Olimpex terminal29.05.24, 14:15 • 178765 views

Add

"Ecotrans used the details of more than four dozen LLCs. Among them are several companies that have previously been involved in another criminal proceeding for tax evasion.

In particular, Synthesis LLC and Yelanetske SGVP LLC are involved in case on tax evasion on an especially large scale, where Groza and Naumenko's company Olympex Coupe International appears together with them on January 29, 2021.

In addition to Olympex Coupe International, other companies belonging to or controlled by Groza and Naumenko's GNT Group agricultural holding are also involved in this case. In particular, we are talking about Ferko LLC, Metalzukrain Corp Ltd, Grain Transshipment Complex Inzernoexport LLC, and Vtormeteksport LLC.

These companies also used a widespread scheme of "gray" exports - the details of "risky" enterprises. Investigators pointed out that Groza and Naumenko's companies evaded VAT by almost UAH 37.5 million.

In both cases, Synthesis and Yelanetske were identified as the alleged owners of the grain.

However, this is not the only coincidence in the criminal proceedings. In both cases, the Olimpex grain terminal, operated by Groza and Naumenko's company, shipped grain to Agiros LLC.

This company is owned by a well-known smuggler, Vadym Alperin, who was sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council in 2021 and deprived of Ukrainian citizenship.

This is yet another confirmation of the active cooperation  of Groza and Naumenko with the sanctioned Alperin.

It is possible that the investigation will merge these cases into one big one.

As UNN found out, it was Alperin's Agiros that helped Odesa businessmen export more than 20,000 tons of corn to Egypt, which was allegedly pledged to an American fund and allegedly disappeared from the grain terminal's warehouses. By the way, another criminal proceeding has been opened against Groza and Naumenko for embezzlement of pledged property.

Recall

Earlier, we talked about other facts of Groza and Naumenko's cooperation with sanctioned companies. In particular, the businessmen continued to trade with Black Sea Commodities Trading Limited even after Ukraine imposed sanctions against it in April 2021 on suspicion of smuggling.

Moreover, it turned out that Ukraine has an extensive network of companies with Russian roots. Seemingly unremarkable companies that are part of or do business with the GNT Group holding operate in the agricultural sector, which is now of strategic importance in terms of filling the budget of our country, against which Russia has waged a large-scale war.

The parliamentary committee on national security believes that sanctions should be imposed on Groza, Naumenko and their business for such cooperation . The NSDC noted that the body is ready to consider this issue after the relevant proposals, in particular, from the SBU.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising