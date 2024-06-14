June 14: World Blood Donor Day, International Blogger's Day

Today, June 14, various events are being held in many countries around the world to mark World Blood Donor Day. The event was launched by the United Nations in 2005, UNN writes.

The date was chosen because it was June 14, 1868, when Karl Landsteiner, an Austrian immunologist and Nobel Prize winner for the discovery of blood groups, was born.

The typical weight of blood in our body is 8% of our body weight, and 5% of its reserves are directly in the heart. From 15 to 20% of the blood goes to the central nervous system and brain, and 22% to the kidneys.

According to statistics, one donor can save the lives of three people.

Before the start of the full-scale Russian aggression , there were about 320 thousand blood donors in Ukraine.

During the war, the need for donated blood increased by 40%.

Bloggers all over the world can celebrate their "professional" holiday, although it is not official.

The first celebration of the International Blogger's Day took place in 2004, with more than 500 social media users from over 40 countries joining in.

The first blogger is Tim Bernays-Lee, who has been posting on his website since 1992.

In 1999, Blogger, an online platform for creating and maintaining online diaries, was launched. The service was free and allowed anyone without programming knowledge to become a blogger.

Since 1976, June 14 has been the International Nudist Day.

Nudists (naturists) are adherents of philosophical thinking, the essence of which is to bring people closer to nature, to gain a sense of harmony with themselves and the world around them. The main way of natural connection is nudity. Nudists try to spend time without clothes for their own comfort.

The purpose of the event is to draw humanity's attention to this topic, to raise awareness of the philosophy of naturists with a special emphasis on the fact that this movement is in no way connected with exhibitionism and other sexual motives.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Old Testament prophet Elisha.

According to legend, Elisha performed many miracles: he healed many terminally ill people, raised a dead child, purified the water in Jericho, and so on.

Mykola, Yurii, and Yevhen celebrate their name days on June 14.