Yasno about 5-6 hours of light a day in winter: "It is quite realistic"

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 51220 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136490 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141728 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233900 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170103 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162843 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147378 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217063 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112885 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203709 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 54316 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 36728 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 49891 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106386 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101980 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233906 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217066 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203711 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229876 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217197 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101980 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106386 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157484 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156309 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160125 views
Actual
Yasno about 5-6 hours of light a day in winter: "It is quite realistic"

Yasno about 5-6 hours of light a day in winter: "It is quite realistic"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15778 views

In winter, consumers in Ukraine may actually experience power outages for 5-6 hours a day due to a potential 35% generation deficit, but the situation may improve if more generation is restored by then.

In winter, it is quite realistic that consumers will not have electricity for 5-6 hours a day. It may be even better if Ukraine can restore more generation. This was reported by Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko in an interview with Forbes, UNN reports.

This year, I would distinguish three seasons in which we will have a different situation with the availability of electricity. The first season is summer. The second season is the beginning of autumn, when there will be an off-season and then the heating season

- Kovalenko said.

According to him, in summer the peak consumption is 30% higher than in March-April. The reason is air conditioners. First of all, business air conditioning systems. The second summer problem is the season of the nuclear generation repair campaign. Nuclear units are currently undergoing repairs to maximize their winter operation.

Therefore, according to him, the current electricity deficit is between 15% and 25%. But at some point, the deficit may be much higher or lower. It depends on how many NPP units will be operating simultaneously.

"Everything will depend on the temperature and the repair companies of the nuclear units. At the same time, we are restoring everything that can be restored," Kovalenko said.

Then, as he said, there will be an off-season, when it will not be so hot and not so cold. Then the situation will be more or less normal.

Kovalenko noted that in winter, the consumption peak is even higher than in summer. The forecast depends on several factors. He hopes that by winter, they will be able to increase the cross-section for electricity imports to more than 2 GW. Currently, it is 1.7 GW.

The Ministry of Energy called the reason for the increase in the electricity tariff03.06.24, 20:17 • 26551 view

He also noted that the second question is what kind of winter it will be. If the average temperature is +10, then it will be happy. If it is -15, it will be bad. The lower the temperature, the higher the heating consumption.

I personally estimate that the generation deficit may reach 35% based on the sum of factors... I think that, to answer the question, 5-6 hours of electricity per day for consumers is quite realistic, but I think it can be better. It depends on how much we will restore (generation - ed.)... Therefore, according to the winter forecast, I think the following things are correct. We need to prepare based on the fact that there will be 5-6 hours of light per day, but at the end of August we need to update the forecast, because we will understand how much generation we have in the middle and then we can make a mathematical calculation

- Kovalenko explained.

Consequences of enemy attacks: by winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity – FT05.06.24, 12:53 • 117916 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising