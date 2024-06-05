Consequences of enemy attacks: by winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity – FT

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 62454 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137905 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143052 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236248 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170914 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163239 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147634 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218311 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112921 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204941 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 60787 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108413 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 42607 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104083 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 37466 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236248 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204941 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231071 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218317 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 8407 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104083 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108413 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157995 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156796 views
Consequences of enemy attacks: by winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity – FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117917 views

By winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity due to serious damage to the power grid caused by Russian attacks.

By winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity due to significant damage to the power system as a result of enemy attacks. This is reported by The Financial Times with reference to its sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, one of the representatives of the Ukrainian government called Saturday's attack of the Russian army on energy facilities in Ukraine "destructive". Another said that "until winter, residents of the country will spend most of the day without electricity.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to one of them, only as a result of Saturday's massive attack, 1.2 kW of electricity was lost.  the infrastructure needed to transport gas from underground storage facilities in western Ukraine was severely damaged.

When asked what this destruction means for the coming months, one official said bluntly: "we must prepare for life in the cold and dark.

"This is our new normal," a second official said, pointing out the window at the darkness during a recent emergency power outage in Kiev. 

As of today, Ukraine has lost more than 9.2 MW of capacity – Ministry of energy05.06.24, 10:01 • 17997 views

The Financial Times notes that Russia has disabled or seized more than half of Ukraine's power plants.

Before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, domestic electricity production in Ukraine was about 55 GW, which was one of the highest figures in Europe. According to Ukrainian officials, now this capacity has fallen below 20 GW.

Recall

On the night of June 1, Russia attacked power facilities in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarEconomy
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising