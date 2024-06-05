Consequences of enemy attacks: by winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity – FT

By winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity due to significant damage to the power system as a result of enemy attacks. This is reported by The Financial Times with reference to its sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, one of the representatives of the Ukrainian government called Saturday's attack of the Russian army on energy facilities in Ukraine "destructive". Another said that "until winter, residents of the country will spend most of the day without electricity.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to one of them, only as a result of Saturday's massive attack, 1.2 kW of electricity was lost. the infrastructure needed to transport gas from underground storage facilities in western Ukraine was severely damaged.

When asked what this destruction means for the coming months, one official said bluntly: "we must prepare for life in the cold and dark.

"This is our new normal," a second official said, pointing out the window at the darkness during a recent emergency power outage in Kiev.

As of today, Ukraine has lost more than 9.2 MW of capacity – Ministry of energy

The Financial Times notes that Russia has disabled or seized more than half of Ukraine's power plants.

Before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, domestic electricity production in Ukraine was about 55 GW, which was one of the highest figures in Europe. According to Ukrainian officials, now this capacity has fallen below 20 GW.

Recall

On the night of June 1, Russia attacked power facilities in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.