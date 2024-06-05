As of today, Ukraine has lost more than 9.2 MW of capacity – Ministry of energy

The situation in the power grid remains complex, with shutdown schedules and separate network restrictions applied. Due to the shelling of critical infrastructure by the Russians, Ukraine lost more than 9.2 MW of capacity. This was stated on the air of the telethon by Deputy Energy Minister Nikolai Kolesnik, reports UNN.

The situation remains really complicated. Now there is an understanding of the necessary repair measures and measures to restore infrastructure facilities in order to stabilize the situation. The schedules are predictive and are used to fairly distribute the available electricity to all types of consumers. That is why the issues of stabilization and operation of the power system are key - Kolesnik says.

He said that today there are also separate network restrictions in order to carry out the necessary repairs and restore the lines.

"As of today, we have lost more than 9.2 MW of capacity. The enemy strikes at maneuverable generation facilities, which allows us to cover peak morning and evening loads," the Deputy Energy Minister added.

Recall

Today, June 5, power outages can be applied throughout the day.