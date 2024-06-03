The Ministry of Energy called the reason for the increase in the electricity tariff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75977 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110185 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35230 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48640 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84545 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243873 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222161 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208500 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234424 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221410 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39590 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25110 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30426 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110185 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112512 views
The Ministry of Energy called the reason for the increase in the electricity tariff

The Ministry of Energy called the reason for the increase in the electricity tariff

Kyiv  •  UNN

The tariff for the population of UAH 4.32 per kWh covers only the cost of electricity production and transmission to domestic consumers. However, thanks to the timely increase in the tariff, as well as the help of international partners, energy companies have the opportunity to prepare the system for winter as much as possible.

Additional funds that power engineers will receive by raising the electricity tariff for the population to UAH 4.32 per kWh will be used for the repair campaign and restoration of State Generation. This was stated by Deputy Minister of energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of energy.

The tariff for the population allows us to continue the largest repair company in the energy sector since independence in order to prepare the energy system for winter as much as possible, add additional capacity to it, and to a certain extent restore state generation. The tariff increase is a forced step, the only reason for which is significant losses in the energy system after enemy attacks

Grinchuk noted.

The government has increased the electricity tariff for the population - Ministry of Energy 31.05.24, 17:13 • 23963 views

She recalled that due to large-scale attacks on the energy infrastructure after March 22, 2024, Ukraine lost about 9 GW of capacity. In particular, thermal power plants of the state-owned company Centrenergo and hydroelectric power plants of Ukrhydroenergo were severely affected.

Hrynchuk also added that the tariff for the population of UAH 4.32 per kWh covers only the cost of electricity production and transmission to domestic consumers.

The current tariff covers the production cost of 1 kWh by two state – owned energy companies-Energoatom and Ukrhydroenergo, as well as electricity transmission and distribution. The tariff consists exclusively of the cost of expenses, without a single penny of any surcharge. The market value of one kilowatt-hour is more than 7.5 UAH

Grinchuk said.

Tomorrow blackouts are possible throughout the day - Ukrenergo03.06.24, 18:44 • 32467 views

The deputy minister also noted that the summer will be a difficult period, because a significant amount of generation is damaged or completely destroyed, and it takes time to recover. However, thanks to the timely increase in the tariff, as well as the help of international partners, energy companies have the opportunity to prepare the system for winter as much as possible.

The repair campaign continues 24/7, and power engineers work around the clock. This gives us hope that the situation will change for the better in autumn and winter

Grinchuk noted.
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

