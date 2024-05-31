The government has increased the electricity tariff for the population - Ministry of Energy

Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on May 31 approved a decision to raise electricity tariffs for individual and collective domestic consumers at the level of UAH 4.32/kWh until April 30, 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of energy.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on May 31 approved the decision to extend the regulation on the assignment of Special Duties (PSO) to electricity market participants, according to which a single fixed price for individual and collective household consumers is set at UAH 4.32/kWh until April 30, 2025. - stated in the statement of the Ministry of energy.

At the same time, during the heating period (from October 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025), a preferential tariff is provided for consumers using electric heating installations at the level of UAH 2.64/kWh (if they consume up to 2000 kWh of electricity per month during this period).

The ministry also noted that The" Night tariff " (with the corresponding two-zone meter installed) will be UAH 2.16 per kWh.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko explained that in a difficult economic situation due to the war, the state does not have the ability to maintain an ultra-low preferential price for all consumers. after all, the electricity tariff of UAH 2.64 covered only a third of the real cost of electricity.

Raising the tariff is a difficult but necessary step. The goal is not to be left without light, to keep the system running. We are waiting for a large-scale reconstruction, which requires huge efforts and funds. All this time, the repair campaign continues at the generation, distribution and transmission facilities. Unfortunately, we understand that the enemy's attacks on energy facilities will continue, and we must use all possible resources galushchenko explained.

The Ministry of Energy added that for the average monthly electricity consumption of 170 kWh, the electricity bill will increase by UAH 285.

The National Commission for state regulation in the fields of energy and utilities (NCREC), since June 1, has set new limit prices for electricity for enterprises.