The government has increased the electricity tariff for the population - Ministry of Energy

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 52457 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102173 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145345 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149830 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245870 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173169 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164614 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148198 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223351 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113012 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111842 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45048 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57259 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 95430 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35749 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245870 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223351 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209663 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235554 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222507 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 52457 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29614 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35749 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111842 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112927 views
The government has increased the electricity tariff for the population - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23961 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an increase in electricity tariffs for individual and collective domestic consumers to UAH 4.32/ kWh until April 30, 2025, while maintaining a preferential tariff of UAH 2.64/ kWh for consumers using electric heating during the heating period.

Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on May 31 approved a decision to raise electricity tariffs for individual and collective domestic consumers at the level of UAH 4.32/kWh until April 30, 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of energy.

Details 

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on May 31 approved the decision to extend the regulation on the assignment of Special Duties (PSO) to electricity market participants, according to which a single fixed price for individual and collective household consumers is set at UAH 4.32/kWh until April 30, 2025. 

- stated in the statement of the Ministry of energy. 

At the same time, during the heating period (from October 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025), a preferential tariff is provided for consumers using electric heating installations at the level of UAH 2.64/kWh (if they consume up to 2000 kWh of electricity per month during this period).

Massive russian attacks caused more than a billion dollars in losses to the energy sector - Ministry of Energy05.05.24, 11:43 • 25247 views

The ministry also noted that The" Night tariff " (with the corresponding two-zone meter installed) will be UAH 2.16 per kWh.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko explained that in a difficult economic situation due to the war, the state  does not have the ability to maintain an ultra-low preferential price for all consumers. after all, the electricity tariff of UAH 2.64 covered only a third of the real cost of electricity.

Raising the tariff is a difficult but necessary step. The goal is not to be left without light, to keep the system running. We are waiting for a large-scale reconstruction, which requires huge efforts and funds. All this time, the repair campaign continues at the generation, distribution and transmission facilities. Unfortunately, we understand that the enemy's attacks on energy facilities will continue, and we must use all possible resources

galushchenko explained. 

The Ministry of Energy added that for the average monthly electricity consumption of 170 kWh, the electricity bill will increase by UAH 285.

Recall

The National Commission for state regulation in the fields of energy and utilities (NCREC), since June 1, has set new limit prices for electricity for enterprises.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
polandPoland

