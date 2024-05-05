Massive russian attacks caused more than a billion dollars in losses to the energy sector - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94796 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109838 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152557 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156364 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252456 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174592 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165779 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227006 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29215 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25517 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32580 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25341 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22490 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252456 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227006 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212974 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238663 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225369 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94796 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69011 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75502 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113341 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114219 views
Massive russian attacks caused more than a billion dollars in losses to the energy sector - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25249 views

After massive russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the situation in the energy system is quite complicated, with losses exceeding $1 billion and growing, caused by damage to thermal, hydroelectric and power transmission facilities.

Recent massive russian shelling aimed at russian energy infrastructure has caused large-scale damage. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko told this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, after a wave of massive russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities, the situation in the energy system is quite complicated.

Today, we are talking about losses of more than a billion dollars. But the attacks continue, and it is obvious that the losses will grow

- Galushchenko said. 

The Minister emphasized that the main damage as a result of the massive attacks was caused by thermal and hydroelectric generation facilities, as well as electricity transmission systems.

Tough night for Ukrainian energy: DTEK shows the scale of destruction after massive Russian attack27.04.24, 19:44 • 58070 views

In addition, daily attacks on various types of energy facilities by drones, ballistic missiles or artillery continue. 

The system is stable today, but the situation is quite complicated

- summarized the head of the Ministry of Energy. 

At the same time, Galushchenko emphasized that due to favorable weather conditions, the power system is balanced by renewable energy capacities.

Addendum

Meanwhile, some regions, including Kharkiv, which is subject to daily enemy shelling, are experiencing power cuts. The region is working to stabilize the situation and prepare for the autumn and winter period.

The company also engages the help of international partners to carry out restoration and repair work and increase the capacity of shunting generation.

Recall

The Ministry of Energy discussed with the US Embassy preparations for the next heating season, including restoration of damaged facilities, increase of electricity generation capacity and stabilization of Ukraine's energy system after russian attacks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
dtekDTEK
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

