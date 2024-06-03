Tomorrow blackouts are possible throughout the day - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, June 4, due to the projected shortage of electricity during the day, consumption limits will apply throughout the country. If they are exceeded, hourly shutdown schedules will be introduced in the region. This was stated in Nek Ukrenergo, reports UNN.

Details

The company explains that on Tuesday, the deficit in the energy system will be higher than today. The reason is called - an increase in consumption due to the heat and a decrease in import volumes.

Electricity consumption limits will be valid for each region from 00:00 to 24:00.If the limits are exceeded, regional power companies will apply hourly blackout schedules for industrial and domestic consumers - stated in Nek "Ukrenergo".

Russian attacks on the power grid: more than 9 GW of generation destroyed

Recall

Director of the Center for Energy Research Alexander Zakharchenko said that blackout schedules in Ukraine can be valid for at least two years