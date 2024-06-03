Russian attacks on the power grid: more than 9 GW of generation destroyed

As a result of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, 9.2 GW of generation was destroyed, European Union ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova said .

She said that at the first meeting of EU ambassadors with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, key priorities of Ukraine for the coming months were discussed. In particular, urgent needs for energy equipment to help mitigate the effects of continuous Russian missile attacks on energy infrastructure.

