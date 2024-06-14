In Kyiv, an employee of a Kyiv bank stole $400,000 from the institution

In the capital, law enforcement officers detained a 22-year-old bank employee who had taken $400,000 from the institution in a backpack. He was notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment. This was reported by the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

The Kyiv police received a report from the security guards of one of the capital's financial institutions that they had discovered a large sum of money missing. Officers of the Solomyansky Police Department arrived at the scene and found out that a 22-year-old bank employee was involved in the disappearance of the funds, - the statement said.

Details

It turned out that during the regular accounting procedure, the suspect took advantage of the moment and hid four packages of currency in cash in his backpack and went out for a lunch break. Later that day, during the recount, other bank employees discovered a shortage of about UAH 16 million.

Investigators detained the offender in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and, under the procedural supervision of the Solomyansky District Prosecutor's Office, served him a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of property by abuse of office in a particularly large scale.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided, he faces up to twelve years in prison. The investigation is ongoing, the police are establishing the location of the stolen funds.

