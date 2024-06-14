ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
In Kyiv, an employee of a Kyiv bank stole $400,000 from the institution

Kyiv

 32026 views

A 22-year-old bank employee in Kyiv stole USD 400,000 from the institution by hiding the cash in his backpack during a routine accounting procedure.

In the capital, law enforcement officers detained a 22-year-old bank employee who had taken $400,000 from the institution in a backpack. He was notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment. This was reported by the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

The Kyiv police received a report from the security guards of one of the capital's financial institutions that they had discovered a large sum of money missing. Officers of the Solomyansky Police Department arrived at the scene and found out that a 22-year-old bank employee was involved in the disappearance of the funds,

- the statement said.

Details

It turned out that during the regular accounting procedure, the suspect took advantage of the moment and hid four packages of currency in cash in his backpack and went out for a lunch break. Later that day, during the recount, other bank employees discovered a shortage of about UAH 16 million.

Investigators detained the offender in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and, under the procedural supervision of the Solomyansky District Prosecutor's Office, served him a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of property by abuse of office in a particularly large scale.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided, he faces up to twelve years in prison. The investigation is ongoing, the police are establishing the location of the stolen funds.

A Ukrainian and three Georgians robbed an exchange office and attacked convoys in Poland6/13/24, 5:23 PM • 22954 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies

