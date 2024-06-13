A Ukrainian and three Georgians robbed an exchange office and attacked convoys in Poland

In Warsaw, after a chase, law enforcement officers detained three Georgians and one Ukrainian who robbed an exchange office and then attacked the convoys on duty nearby. This was reported by UNN with reference to Rmf24.

Details

The guards were attacked in front of a currency exchange office in the parking lot of a shopping center in Warsaw's Ursynów district.

Police officers on duty nearby heard the noise and noticed men in balaclavas taking a package out of a Toyota, then hastily getting into a Volkswagen parked nearby and quickly driving away.

When the officers tried to stop the driver, he aggressively drove towards other police officers who came to help. He also overtook other cars and eventually collided with one of the police cars .

Four men aged 24 to 42 were detained. The stolen money was also seized. According to our information, the criminals stole money in the amount of 200,000 PLN in various currencies.

The prosecutor's office charged the suspects with theft. In addition, the 42-year-old driver will be held responsible for assaulting police officers.

The court imposed on the suspects a measure of restraint in the form of temporary detention. They face a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

Investigation into the murder of a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl in Germany: one of the suspects provided an alibi