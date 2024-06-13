Investigation into the murder of a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl in Germany: one of the suspects provided an alibi

One of the suspects in the murder in Germany of 9-year-old Valeria from Ukraine, a 50-year-old Ukrainian and a neighbor of the girl's family, has provided an alibi. Currently, law enforcement officers are looking for the ex-boyfriend of Valeria's mother, Bild writes, UNN reports.

Details

A 50-year-old Ukrainian man, a neighbor of the girl's family, provided evidence that he had recently been treated by a dentist in Turkey. Gennadiy L. admitted that he had previously been in a romantic relationship with Valeria's mother for 5 months. After they broke up, he began to harass and threaten her. She even filed a police report against him for "harassment."

"I have nothing to do with the crime, I wasn't even here," he said, adding that he "had a good relationship with the girl.

The police are currently searching for the mother's former boyfriend, a Moldovan citizen, Andrei.

According to information BILD received from family members, he contacted the mother via messenger at around 9:40 a.m. on the day Valeria disappeared and asked for a quick response. When a BILD reporter met with the girl's mother a day later, she said: "There have been difficulties here recently..." She did not want to explain what this meant in a concrete sense.

According to BILD, the man is probably in the Czech Republic.

Recall

On Wednesday, June 12, law enforcement officials confirmed that the body found on Tuesday in a forest near Debelle, Germany, belonged to a missing nine-year-old girl from Ukraine.

The girl was last seen on June 3 on her way to school in Debelle, Saxony. But she never made it there. For eight days, a hundred police officers and dozens of volunteers searched for the girl.

Valeria, a native of Ukraine, has been living in Germany with her mother since 2022. Her parents are divorced and Valeria's father is a soldier fighting in eastern Ukraine.