Mind invites you to the largest investment conference in 2024 - Mind Invest Summit

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 29997 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134079 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139434 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230026 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168696 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162211 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146982 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215144 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112831 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201907 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 63496 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 35034 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 38178 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103224 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 91862 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230026 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215144 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201907 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228139 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215578 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 91862 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103224 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156662 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155516 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159368 views
Actual
Mind invites you to the largest investment conference in 2024 - Mind Invest Summit

Mind invites you to the largest investment conference in 2024 - Mind Invest Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116514 views

Mind Invest Summit is the platform for starting work in Ukraine, choosing a direction, finding a partner or receiving funding. We gather sectors, projects, analysis – everything you need to start doing business in Ukraine

An independent journalist business portal Mind invites you to the most influential investment conference of 2024 - Mind Invest Summit. These are two days to find out where investors should invest in Ukraine, how entrepreneurs can attract money from domestic and international institutional investors, and consider the received information to the sounds of jazz, UNN informs.

!!! Information and analytical B2B portal Mind invites you to Lviv!!!

After all, it is here, in the five-star hotel complex Emily Resort, that the Mind Invest Summit will take place in a closed format - a two-day event for businesses that believe in the future of Ukraine. Two days of communication with almost 1,000 like-minded people - heads of regulatory bodies, "angel" and institutional venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and startups. In addition, there will be an exhibition of technological teams and two unforgettable jazz evenings with Oleksiy Kogan and Nino Katamadze.

"Mind Invest Summit is the platform for starting work in Ukraine, choosing a direction, finding a partner or receiving funding. We gather sectors, projects, analysis – everything you need to start doing business in Ukraine", - Yevhen Shpytko, editor-in-chief of Mind.ua

Mind Invest Summit is two days with three interesting and useful events for the price of one:

  • Investment business conference: two days of profile, professional presentations and discussions, industry presentations and question-and-answer sessions, pitches of technological teams - with a special focus on deftech projects;
  • Technological exhibition UA ​​Tech Show: an exhibition that will bring together the leading technological companies of Ukraine, which will present their latest products and inventions to visitors. The task is simple - to look for and find partners, investors or customers;
  • Jazz Weekend: a jazz music program with the participation of young performers and famous stars. On two evenings, Oleksiy Kogan with his Jazz in Kyiv Band and Nino Katamadze will play for the guests and participants of the Mind Invest Summit.

Speakers and moderators of the Investment Business Conference will be the most famous Ukrainian officials, businessmen and startups, regulators and celebrities. In particular:

  • from volunteers: Serhiy Prytula, volunteer, public figure, Ukrainian volunteer, founder of Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, and Kateryna Zagoriy, co-founder of the Zagoriy Foundation social projects bureau and director of the board of directors of the Darnytsia pharmaceutical company;
  • from the regulators: Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian politician, political strategist, journalist, crisis manager, and advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine,  Ruslan Magomedov, Chairman of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine, Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine, and Vitaly Koval, Chairman of the State Property Fund;
  • from big business: Serhiy Kovalenko (YASNO), Ivan Kompan (Deloitte Academy), Serhiy Martynchuk (Cisco Ukraine), Mykhailo Bubnov (Schneider Electric Ukraine), Mykhailo Polyakov (Philip Morris Ukraine), Ashot Abrahamyan (Lviv Bank), Rostyslav Vovk ("Kormotekh");
  • from the IT industry: Mariia Shevchuk, director of the IT Ukraine Association, Stepan Veselovskyi, CEO of the Lviv IT Cluster, Vitaly Sedler, CEO and co-founder of Intellias, Taras Kytsmey, co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of SoftServe;

For whom summit?

Those who invest, work, fight or contribute to the needs of the Armed Forces, volunteer for the military, veterans and civilians, and most importantly - who bring the news about Ukraine, its business opportunities and business talents to the world.

Leave an application for a ticket using via the link.

Mind Invest Summit partners:

Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association

American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

International Investment Office

CAPITAL TIMES

Event website: https://investsummit.mind.ua/

Link to tickets: https://investsummit.mind.ua/#tickets

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyBusiness News

Contact us about advertising