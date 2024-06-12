Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" to receive extended director's cut

Zack Snyder has confirmed that his film Rebel Moon will receive director's cut versions and will be released soon, UNN reports citing NME.

Details

On June 11, Snyder announced on social media that both director's cut versions would be available on Netflix on August 2. In addition to the extended versions, the director's cut also includes new titles: Chapter One: Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Chapter Two: Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, the publication writes.

The director's cut has been described as "wickedly sexier, bloodier" versions of the existing films. Snyder had previously said that the director's cut would be rated R, much longer and much more different from the PG version. "It's a full hour longer. It's not just a little bit different or a little bit bigger. There are big parts of the movie that are different," he pointed out.

"It was the first time I was able to make a movie and plan it," Snyder said.

Addendum

The cast of "Rebel Moon" is led by Sofia Boutella as the formidable warrior Cory, along with Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Hussman, Djimon Hounsou, Duna Be, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, Fra Fi and Anthony Hopkins.