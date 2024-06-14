Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise: buying used cars from the USA at auctions is always a risk

Ukrainians who want to save money on buying used cars at auctions do not always think about whether the original manufacturer's numbers are still on the car's components. Thus, they risk incurring either additional financial costs or being left without their purchase at all. If law enforcement agencies have any doubts about the legality of the car's origin and importation, an expert examination will be ordered.

What experts primarily pay attention to and how to detect cars with broken unit numbers, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

According to experts, there are still attempts to import cars with altered unit numbers to Ukraine. The surge has been felt since the beginning of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine in 2014, when other cars arrived in mainland Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea under the official license plates of some cars. This trend was detected and stopped then, but criminals and fraudsters are constantly resorting to new methods.

"Forensic trace evidence is used in cases where police, customs or other law enforcement officials are suspicious of a vehicle's primary identification number. More commonly known as a VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), it is a unique code that is assigned to each vehicle at the manufacturing plant. It contains information about the manufacturer, characteristics and year of manufacture of the vehicle. The examination is appointed in cases where the VIN code is visually unreadable, significantly damaged, or has signs that it has been altered by an artisanal method. The reason for the unreadability may also be household factors, such as a long time of car operation, corrosion and other damage," the experts say.

It is specified that during the research, the facts and methods of destruction or alteration of relief signs are established, the original numbers on the units are examined, and a number of auxiliary issues are resolved. There may have been some interference or attempts at forgery. For example, one car with all the relevant documents is on the move, while another, similar one with fake markings, is being sold, and similar cases.

"There was an example when a high-level civil servant decided to ‘help’ his relative. It turned out that there was an original car, and this official drove it, while his relative drove a completely identical car, with exactly the same license plates and all identification features in the documents. Of course, it turned out to be true," the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise say.

Another story, they said, is the purchase of expensive used cars at auctions, particularly in the United States. Trying to save money on buying such a car can carry additional financial risks for the buyer.

A person buys a car at an auction based on photos and the severity of the damage. The cost of the auction, delivery, repair, and customs clearance is calculated, so the main indicator is financial. But not everyone thinks about the identification elements: few people are interested in this, although it is very important. A car arrives with a hit to the license plate, and the plate is broken, which entails the need for an examination and proof of identity.

"Usually there is a number on the metal (one or two), a number under the windshield, and a few running plates (polymer stickers) on the car. The hardest thing to change is the number on the metal, so that's what experts work with. It's almost impossible to check the conformity of everything from a photo, except for people who can be hired by Ukrainian buyers in the United States for an additional fee, and this is a risk factor.

What do people end up with? If the license plate is damaged, this is established as part of the examination. Then the relevant accredited companies re-apply the number and issue all the documentation to the owner - it's just a matter of time and minor additional costs. If the license plate turns out to be a fake, it's a dead end. Therefore, when it comes to buying a car at auctions, you should think carefully and weigh everything," the experts conclude.

