Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise: buying used cars from the USA at auctions is always a risk

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 28113 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133868 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139228 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229717 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168604 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146959 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215009 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112826 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201776 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 53442 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 62516 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 37047 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103004 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 90472 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229717 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215009 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201776 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228014 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215463 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 90472 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103004 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156608 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155464 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159316 views
Actual
Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise: buying used cars from the USA at auctions is always a risk

Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise: buying used cars from the USA at auctions is always a risk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61379 views

Buying used cars from the United States at auctions is always a risk, according to KFI experts.

Ukrainians who want to save money on buying used cars at auctions do not always think about whether the original manufacturer's numbers are still on the car's components. Thus, they risk incurring either additional financial costs or being left without their purchase at all. If law enforcement agencies have any doubts about the legality of the car's origin and importation, an expert examination will be ordered.

What experts primarily pay attention to and how to detect cars with broken unit numbers, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

According to experts, there are still attempts to import cars with altered unit numbers to Ukraine. The surge has been felt since the beginning of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine in 2014, when other cars arrived in mainland Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea under the official license plates of some cars. This trend was detected and stopped then, but criminals and fraudsters are constantly resorting to new methods.

"Forensic trace evidence is used in cases where police, customs or other law enforcement officials are suspicious of a vehicle's primary identification number. More commonly known as a VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), it is a unique code that is assigned to each vehicle at the manufacturing plant. It contains information about the manufacturer, characteristics and year of manufacture of the vehicle. The examination is appointed in cases where the VIN code is visually unreadable, significantly damaged, or has signs that it has been altered by an artisanal method. The reason for the unreadability may also be household factors, such as a long time of car operation, corrosion and other damage," the experts say.

It is specified that during the research, the facts and methods of destruction or alteration of relief signs are established, the original numbers on the units are examined, and a number of auxiliary issues are resolved. There may have been some interference or attempts at forgery. For example, one car with all the relevant documents is on the move, while another, similar one with fake markings, is being sold, and similar cases.

"There was an example when a high-level civil servant decided to ‘help’ his relative. It turned out that there was an original car, and this official drove it, while his relative drove a completely identical car, with exactly the same license plates and all identification features in the documents. Of course, it turned out to be true," the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise say.

Another story, they said, is the purchase of expensive used cars at auctions, particularly in the United States. Trying to save money on buying such a car can carry additional financial risks for the buyer. 

A person buys a car at an auction based on photos and the severity of the damage. The cost of the auction, delivery, repair, and customs clearance is calculated, so the main indicator is financial. But not everyone thinks about the identification elements: few people are interested in this, although it is very important. A car arrives with a hit to the license plate, and the plate is broken, which entails the need for an examination and proof of identity.

"Usually there is a number on the metal (one or two), a number under the windshield, and a few running plates (polymer stickers) on the car. The hardest thing to change is the number on the metal, so that's what experts work with. It's almost impossible to check the conformity of everything from a photo, except for people who can be hired by Ukrainian buyers in the United States for an additional fee, and this is a risk factor.

What do people end up with? If the license plate is damaged, this is established as part of the examination. Then the relevant accredited companies re-apply the number and issue all the documentation to the owner - it's just a matter of time and minor additional costs. If the license plate turns out to be a fake, it's a dead end. Therefore, when it comes to buying a car at auctions, you should think carefully and weigh everything," the experts conclude.

While a woman was abroad, fraudsters forged her signature and sold her apartment: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise experts about cases from the practice of handwriting examinations11.04.24, 16:21 • 190029 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society

Contact us about advertising