"The arm could not be saved": the hospital told about the condition of the woman who was hit by a train in the subway

A woman who was hit by a train on June 13 at the Kontraktova Square metro station in Kyiv lost her arm, Yevhen Batsenko, head of the polytrauma department at Oleksandrivska Hospital, told KIEV24, UNN reports.

She was delivered in a serious condition. In addition to the damage to her upper limb, she also has a head injury and a chest injury. Unfortunately, the arm could not be saved - The doctor said.

According to him, the victim "was provided with full assistance". "Now the woman is in the intensive care unit, her condition is assessed as stable and serious. Everything is being done for her recovery," the doctor said.

Recall

On June 13, at the Kontraktova Ploshcha metro station in Kyiv, a passenger was hit by a train.