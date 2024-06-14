"The arm could not be saved": the hospital told about the condition of the woman who was hit by a train in the subway

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 42305 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135416 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140722 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232097 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169412 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162508 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147155 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216125 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112858 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202844 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 43681 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 47298 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 40485 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104870 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100396 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232097 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216125 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202844 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229031 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216411 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100381 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104856 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157066 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155903 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159745 views
"The arm could not be saved": the hospital told about the condition of the woman who was hit by a train in the subway

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22227 views

The woman lost her arm when she was hit by a train at the Kontraktova Ploshcha metro station in Kyiv on June 13, and also suffered head and chest injuries, and her condition is now stable and serious, the doctor said.

A woman who was hit by a train on June 13 at the Kontraktova Square metro station in Kyiv lost her arm, Yevhen Batsenko, head of the polytrauma department at Oleksandrivska Hospital, told KIEV24, UNN reports.

She was delivered in a serious condition. In addition to the damage to her upper limb, she also has a head injury and a chest injury. Unfortunately, the arm could not be saved

- The doctor said.

According to him, the victim "was provided with full assistance". "Now the woman is in the intensive care unit, her condition is assessed as stable and serious. Everything is being done for her recovery," the doctor said.

Recall

On June 13, at the Kontraktova Ploshcha metro station in Kyiv, a passenger was hit by a train.

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising