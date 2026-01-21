$43.180.08
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 26561 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 47698 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 42497 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 68708 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 39236 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 58998 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 26869 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29878 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 27515 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Man slashed tram driver's face in Kyiv for asking him to leave the carriage at the final stop - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1794 views

In Kyiv, a man attacked a 43-year-old tram driver, inflicting stab wounds to his chest and face. The assailant has been charged with intentional grievous bodily harm.

Man slashed tram driver's face in Kyiv for asking him to leave the carriage at the final stop - police

In Kyiv, a man disfigured a tram driver's face after being asked to leave the tram at the final stop; the assailant has been notified of suspicion, the Kyiv police department announced on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The police received a report from emergency medical workers about the hospitalization of a 43-year-old tram driver with stab wounds to the chest and face in the Desnianskyi district.

Law enforcement officers established that the man received the injuries after he asked a passenger to leave the tram at the final stop.

- the police reported.

According to the police, the passenger first beat the driver, then pulled out a knife and struck him twice.

"The passenger began to argue with the driver, and soon the conflict escalated into a fight, during which the offender stabbed the driver twice in the chest and face with a knife. Operatives quickly identified and located the attacker - he turned out to be a 32-year-old local resident," the police said.

Investigators detained him and notified him of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to eight years.

The victim is currently facing a long recovery.

Man dies near Kyiv metro, but not from ice - police19.01.26, 15:53 • 6144 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
