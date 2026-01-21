Man slashed tram driver's face in Kyiv for asking him to leave the carriage at the final stop - police

In Kyiv, a man disfigured a tram driver's face after being asked to leave the tram at the final stop; the assailant has been notified of suspicion, the Kyiv police department announced on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The police received a report from emergency medical workers about the hospitalization of a 43-year-old tram driver with stab wounds to the chest and face in the Desnianskyi district.

Law enforcement officers established that the man received the injuries after he asked a passenger to leave the tram at the final stop. - the police reported.

According to the police, the passenger first beat the driver, then pulled out a knife and struck him twice.

"The passenger began to argue with the driver, and soon the conflict escalated into a fight, during which the offender stabbed the driver twice in the chest and face with a knife. Operatives quickly identified and located the attacker - he turned out to be a 32-year-old local resident," the police said.

Investigators detained him and notified him of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to eight years.

The victim is currently facing a long recovery.

