Man dies near Kyiv metro, but not from ice - police
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv police denied information about a man's death from ice near Demiivska metro station. The death of the 73-year-old Kyiv resident was caused by heart failure and ischemic heart disease.
In Kyiv, a 73-year-old man died near the Demiivska metro station, but the cause was not ice, but, according to the expert's conclusion, heart failure and ischemic heart disease, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
As noted by the police, today, around 8 am, the police received a report from doctors that they had pronounced an elderly man dead, whose body was found by passers-by near the metro station in the Holosiivskyi district.
"Law enforcement officers identified the deceased - he was a 73-year-old local resident. During the examination, no bodily injuries were found on the man's body. The body of the Kyiv resident was sent for a forensic medical examination, which determined that the man's death was caused by heart failure and ischemic heart disease," the police reported.
According to the specified fact, as noted, a pre-trial investigation is underway, initiated under Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder with the additional mark "Natural death".