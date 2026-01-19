Man dies near Kyiv metro, but not from ice - police

In Kyiv, a 73-year-old man died near the Demiivska metro station, but the cause was not ice, but, according to the expert's conclusion, heart failure and ischemic heart disease, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Information about the death of a man due to ice near the Demiivska metro station is not true - reported the Kyiv police.

Details

As noted by the police, today, around 8 am, the police received a report from doctors that they had pronounced an elderly man dead, whose body was found by passers-by near the metro station in the Holosiivskyi district.

"Law enforcement officers identified the deceased - he was a 73-year-old local resident. During the examination, no bodily injuries were found on the man's body. The body of the Kyiv resident was sent for a forensic medical examination, which determined that the man's death was caused by heart failure and ischemic heart disease," the police reported.

According to the specified fact, as noted, a pre-trial investigation is underway, initiated under Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder with the additional mark "Natural death".