Exclusive
01:29 PM • 6642 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 20929 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 23639 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 15593 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 21571 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 30042 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 40024 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 60280 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 48226 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 79495 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
Publications
Exclusives
Man dies near Kyiv metro, but not from ice - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2358 views

Kyiv police denied information about a man's death from ice near Demiivska metro station. The death of the 73-year-old Kyiv resident was caused by heart failure and ischemic heart disease.

Man dies near Kyiv metro, but not from ice - police

In Kyiv, a 73-year-old man died near the Demiivska metro station, but the cause was not ice, but, according to the expert's conclusion, heart failure and ischemic heart disease, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Information about the death of a man due to ice near the Demiivska metro station is not true

- reported the Kyiv police.

Details

As noted by the police, today, around 8 am, the police received a report from doctors that they had pronounced an elderly man dead, whose body was found by passers-by near the metro station in the Holosiivskyi district.

"Law enforcement officers identified the deceased - he was a 73-year-old local resident. During the examination, no bodily injuries were found on the man's body. The body of the Kyiv resident was sent for a forensic medical examination, which determined that the man's death was caused by heart failure and ischemic heart disease," the police reported.

According to the specified fact, as noted, a pre-trial investigation is underway, initiated under Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder with the additional mark "Natural death".

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Frosts in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv