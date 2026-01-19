$43.180.08
Popular news
Financial Times

Two people died from hypothermia in Rivne region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1486 views

Over the past day, six people in Rivne region were hospitalized with hypothermia, two of whom died. Cases were recorded in Rivne and Sarny districts.

Two people died from hypothermia in Rivne region

In Rivne region, six people were hospitalized due to hypothermia over the past day, two of whom died, the State Emergency Service in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Over the past day, from January 18 to 19, six people were hospitalized to medical institutions in the region with diagnoses of 'general hypothermia' and 'frostbite,'" the State Emergency Service reported.

The situation with injuries to people due to low temperatures, as noted, "remains tense." The largest number of victims was recorded in Rivne district.

In the Korets territorial community, there were two cases, as a result of general hypothermia, a woman born in 1997 and a man born in 2000 died in the intensive care unit.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that two more people, a man with frostbite of the feet of II-III degree and a woman with hypothermia complicated by pneumonia, were hospitalized.

Also, a man born in 1945 with frostbite of the limbs was admitted to the intensive care unit. Another man in serious condition was also hospitalized to intensive care.

"The main causes of injuries are prolonged exposure to cold without proper warm clothing and neglecting the first signs of hypothermia and frostbite," the State Emergency Service indicated.

Frosts increase the risk of hypothermia: how to protect yourself during cold weather14.01.26, 17:56 • 3245 views

Julia Shramko

