Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Advertisement
Maliuk stated that the Russian Federation was preparing an assassination attempt on Yermak's brother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

The SBU prevented an assassination attempt on sniper Denys Yermak, brother of the head of the President's Office. The assassination was planned to be carried out by detonating an explosive device weighing 2.5 kg, made by an executor from Kharkiv.

Maliuk stated that the Russian Federation was preparing an assassination attempt on Yermak's brother

The SSU prevented an assassination attempt on sniper Denys Yermak, who is the brother of Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office. Denys was planned to be blown up. This was stated by the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

Denys Yermak is currently serving in the HUR, in the Foreign Legion, as a sniper. But, in addition, he is now working on drones, most of the time is on the front line. The liquidation option was as follows: he is on the front line (at that time in Zaporizhzhia), as soon as he returns from a combat order - to work on him with an explosive device. The perpetrator is from Kharkiv, impudent, young, skilled engineer, that is, one who can professionally make an explosive device

- Maliuk said.

He noted that the perpetrator came to Kyiv, rented an apartment. The SSU managed to install video and audio control in the apartment while he was buying all the necessary components.

So we fully controlled the course of events. In addition, we managed to technically penetrate his phone, where we recorded many conversations where curators managed the entire process in detail. For four nights, the perpetrator was only engaged in explosives. During the day he slept, at night he started to make everything. The total weight he "twisted" was 2.5 kg. Plus damaging elements, he made the detonator himself 

- Maliuk said.

The head of the SSU stated that he was observing Denys, by the way, a totally underage boy of 14 years old.

He conducted "visuals" in the yard, at the place of residence. At that time, Denys was in Zaporizhzhia, but his wife and two children were in Kyiv. For obvious reasons, we took them from the address. The Russians were in a hurry, they absolutely had to do it. They planned to carry it out with mega impudence. For your understanding: 800 grams are enough to blow up a large jeep "to smithereens". For a regular car - 400 grams. And 2.5 kg - there are no walls, no partitions, nothing, if you blow up an explosive device in the entrance 

- Maliuk said.

The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport23.06.25, 15:56 • 24196 views

The head of the SSU reported that the Russians told the perpetrator: come, ring the doorbell, they are waiting for you, just hand over the package.

It's a classic "in the dark" scheme. The perpetrator bought two phones, one of which was connected to the explosive device. The Russians had audio control – if they heard that the agent approached the target and the door was opened for him, they would immediately organize an explosion. Neither the one who brought it nor the one behind the door would be alive 

- Maliuk said.

According to him, the Russians wanted to carry out a terrorist attack by 3:00 PM on May 15.

On this day, there was a meeting in Istanbul, so the enemy wanted to realize his plan before its start. It is clear that this could affect the negotiation process, as Andriy Yermak was part of this group. We did not allow the Russians to carry out their plan 

- Maliuk stated.

Addition

Maliuk also told about assassination attempts on Zelensky and HUR head Budanov.

Zelensky spoke about the attempted assassination at the beginning of the Russian invasion: “There were shots, some people died”12.02.25, 12:38 • 35537 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

