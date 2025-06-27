$41.660.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Macron says US strikes on Iran's nuclear program were effective

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

President of France Macron stated the effectiveness of American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities such as Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. He also emphasized President Trump's active position on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Macron says US strikes on Iran's nuclear program were effective

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities were effective. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

“The American strikes had a real impact on Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow,”

Macron told reporters in Brussels after the EU leaders' summit.

At the same time, he warned that the worst thing that could happen is Iran's withdrawal from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty. This, in turn, "will ultimately lead to a collective drift and weakening."

The French leader also emphasized that US President Donald Trump is actively pushing for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“Regarding Gaza, I felt that President Trump was very resolute, very determined, aware of the importance of a ceasefire, and I think his commitment is essential in this matter,”

he said.

Macron added that he knows Trump's team is holding ongoing discussions.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the strikes on Iran set back its nuclear program by decades, though previous intelligence indicates months. Trump believes the strikes also helped bring a deal closer on the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, demonstrating significant US strength.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Brussels
United States
Gaza Strip
Iran
