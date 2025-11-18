Macron, Merz and Starmer to meet in Berlin on Tuesday

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
November 17, 04:21 PM • 14108 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 26189 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 24754 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 25727 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 25323 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 21331 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 50259 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 26008 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19853 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22362 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.8m/s
68%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine ready to assist Poland after railway sabotage - MFANovember 17, 02:27 PM • 3066 views
They want to "outlast" Trump: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on Medvedev's words about the terms of the "SMO" completionNovember 17, 03:41 PM • 11959 views
Rare flight: US and Russian stealth jets cross paths at Dubai Airshow - BloombergPhotoNovember 17, 03:45 PM • 7396 views
SAP asks to take Chernyshov into custody with an alternative of 55 million UAH bailNovember 17, 04:01 PM • 4236 views
Scientists have discovered a lost continent of Earth that disappeared 155 million years ago07:09 PM • 3740 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 50259 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 84670 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 77916 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 135013 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 112662 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Bloggers
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Village
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 20597 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 28718 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 29279 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 23011 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 42173 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Bild
The Diplomat

Macron, Merz and Starmer to meet in Berlin on Tuesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

On Tuesday, November 18, a trilateral meeting will take place in Berlin between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The leaders will meet for dinner after the summit on Europe's digital sovereignty, in which Macron will participate.

Macron, Merz and Starmer to meet in Berlin on Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 18, a trilateral meeting will be held in Berlin between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This was announced by a representative of the German government, reports UNN with reference to the agency AFP

Details

It is noted that Macron arrived in Berlin in the afternoon to participate in a summit dedicated to strengthening Europe's digital sovereignty. The event is also attended by the heads of leading technology companies, including the French AI firm Mistral and the German concern SAP.

After the summit, Macron and Merz will meet for dinner with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The representative of the German government did not specify what topics the leaders plan to discuss, but it is expected that they will talk about current issues of European politics and security. 

Recall

On the eve, November 17, French President Emmanuel Macron received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris. The leaders discussed ways to support Ukraine and prospects for further cooperation.

Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy17.11.25, 13:46 • 25727 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Great Britain
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin