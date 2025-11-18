Macron, Merz and Starmer to meet in Berlin on Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 18, a trilateral meeting will be held in Berlin between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This was announced by a representative of the German government, reports UNN with reference to the agency AFP.

Details

It is noted that Macron arrived in Berlin in the afternoon to participate in a summit dedicated to strengthening Europe's digital sovereignty. The event is also attended by the heads of leading technology companies, including the French AI firm Mistral and the German concern SAP.

After the summit, Macron and Merz will meet for dinner with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The representative of the German government did not specify what topics the leaders plan to discuss, but it is expected that they will talk about current issues of European politics and security.

Recall

On the eve, November 17, French President Emmanuel Macron received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris. The leaders discussed ways to support Ukraine and prospects for further cooperation.

