Macron dismisses reports of alleged betrayal of Washington: unity between the US and Europe on Ukraine is "essential"

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that unity between Europe and the United States is key to supporting Ukraine, adding that there is "no distrust" and refuting reports that Washington might betray Ukraine, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Unity between Americans and Europeans on the Ukrainian issue is essential. And I say it again and again, we need to work together. Macron told reporters during a visit to China.

"We welcome and support the peace efforts made by the United States of America. The United States of America needs Europeans to lead these peace efforts," he added.

German magazine Spiegel on Thursday quoted a transcript of a confidential conversation showing that the French president and German chancellor expressed serious skepticism about the efforts of the US government and its envoys to negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia.

I deny everything - Macron said, answering a question about the Spiegel report.

"We need the United States for peace. The United States needs us for this peace to be lasting and strong," the French president emphasized.

"So there is no scenario where lasting peace in Ukraine will be achieved without the joint efforts of Europeans, Americans, Canadians, Australians and Japanese," he said.

Macron warned that the US could "betray" Ukraine - media leaked conversation of EU leaders