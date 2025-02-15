Macron calls for an urgent EU summit over Trump's statements

French President Emmanuel Macron is convening European leaders for an emergency summit on Monday in Paris, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

"I am very pleased that President Macron has summoned our leaders to Paris," Sikorsky said, adding that he expects European leaders to discuss ‘very seriously’ the problems posed by US President Donald Trump.

According to two EU officials, the meeting will take place on Monday.

It is unclear whether all EU leaders will attend the meeting or only a small group of countries, and whether other European leaders will be invited.

Sikorski later said that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk would attend the meeting on Monday at Macron's invitation. "We have to show our strength and unity," Sikorsky wrote on social media.

The European Commission has responded to Trump's announcement of 25% duties on steel and aluminum from the EU. The Commission is awaiting official clarifications and is ready to defend the interests of European businesses.