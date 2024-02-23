Lysohor tells where the situation is most difficult in Luhansk region

The most difficult security situation in Luhansk region is currently in Bilohorivka, Kreminna Forest and in the direction of Terny. However, the Ukrainian military is fully holding its positions. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohir during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The attacks on Luhansk region have not stopped for almost two years... Over the past two months, since the beginning of January, there have been very powerful attacks. In the past weeks, there have been very heavy attacks, including with anti-aircraft guns, aviation, mortars and cannon artillery. However, our soldiers repelled all these attacks and are now holding the line. Of course, the most difficult situation is now in Bilohorivka, Kreminna forest in the direction of Terny - Lysogor said.

According to him, the National Guard, paratroopers and infantry are holding their positions in full.

"They are inflicting significant damage on the enemy despite the fact that the enemy has really increased the number of ground attacks... Ground operations continue, they are trying to attack with equipment," said Lysohor.

He also said that the day before yesterday, Ukrainian artillery defeated a powerful Russian offensive in this area of the frontline - the invaders suffered significant losses.

Addendum

Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavsky reported that the Russians are demonstrating that the full occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions is vital for them, especially before the presidential elections.