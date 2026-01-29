$42.770.19
"Lukoil" sells foreign assets to American fund Carlyle - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Russian company "Lukoil" has reached an agreement to sell its foreign assets to the American investment fund Carlyle. The deal does not include assets in Kazakhstan and requires approval from the US Treasury.

Russian company "Lukoil" has concluded an agreement to sell its foreign assets to the American investment fund Carlyle. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

At the same time, the company's press service noted that the agreement does not include assets in Kazakhstan, which will remain under the ownership of the Russian company and will continue operations under the current license.

However, the deal still needs to be approved by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury.

Context

Russian company "Lukoil" announced its intention to sell its foreign assets after the introduction of US sanctions in October 2025. This includes three oil refineries in Europe, stakes in oil fields in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Mexico, Ghana, Egypt, and Nigeria, as well as hundreds of retail gas stations around the world, including in the US.

Initially, the Swiss company Gunvor, associated with Vladimir Putin's friend Gennady Timchenko, planned to acquire these assets. However, due to Russian military aggression against Ukraine, as well as threats of sanctions from the US Treasury, these plans remained unfulfilled.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine recorded a new peak of activity of Russian information operations aimed at destabilizing the internal situation in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
