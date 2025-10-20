Long-range responses to the enemy and preparation of agreements with the American side on the purchase of air defense systems: Zelensky held a Staff meeting on energy

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
12:10 PM • 6118 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
08:37 AM • 17715 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 43404 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 23753 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 26883 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 9820 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25056 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 25950 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 64679 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 108514 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.1m/s
78%
749mm
Popular news
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayedOctober 20, 04:49 AM • 31967 views
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - Zelenskyy07:56 AM • 17231 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 28968 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"09:15 AM • 11951 views
Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" Trump10:40 AM • 9036 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 43404 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 29188 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 108514 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 75108 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 153756 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Hungary
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 59430 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 60119 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 79234 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 77504 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 103531 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
ATACMS
MiG-31

Long-range responses to the enemy and preparation of agreements with the American side on the purchase of air defense systems: Zelensky held a Staff meeting on energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

President Zelensky held a Staff meeting where they discussed the energy situation, recovery after attacks, and expansion of equipment reserves. They also considered issues in the gas sector and strengthening the protection of energy facilities from air attacks.

Long-range responses to the enemy and preparation of agreements with the American side on the purchase of air defense systems: Zelensky held a Staff meeting on energy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on energy, including gas, and the protection of energy facilities, following which he announced the preparation of responses, including the scaling up of long-range responses to Russian terror, and instructed to prepare documents for agreements with the American side on the purchase of air defense systems, writes UNN.

Held a Staff meeting. Most of the issues concerned energy. First of all, the situation in the regions and communities, understandable difficulties in the border and frontline territories. The closer the positions of the Russian army, the more significant the challenges. We are preparing a full range of responses, including scaling up our long-range responses to Russian terror against Ukrainian infrastructure.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to the President, there were also reports on recovery in communities after the attacks. "We also determined the parameters for expanding our reserves. In particular, this applies to equipment reserves. There are specific areas of communication with partners in Europe who can support with the necessary range of energy equipment. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine should show more activity," Zelenskyy emphasized.

"We discussed in detail the situation in the gas sector - gas accumulation for the heating season, repair work," the President noted. "Sources of financing for the purchase of the necessary volume of gas have been clearly identified, and a significant part of the financial generation has already been provided. This work is ongoing."

How Ukraine will overcome threats regarding a possible gas shortage - the President's answer20.10.25, 13:03 • 2036 views

"There was also a separate report on the military component, namely the protection of energy facilities from air strikes. We decided on the provision of additional helicopters and, in general, on strengthening combat aviation," the President said.

I instructed the relevant team to promptly prepare all documents necessary for agreements with the American side on the purchase of air defense systems. It is important now to work out every aspect of potential agreements on paper so that we can speed up negotiations. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy indicated.

Air defense, long-range weapons, energy cooperation: ambassador summarized Zelenskyy's visit to the US18.10.25, 10:59 • 17627 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine