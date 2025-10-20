Long-range responses to the enemy and preparation of agreements with the American side on the purchase of air defense systems: Zelensky held a Staff meeting on energy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on energy, including gas, and the protection of energy facilities, following which he announced the preparation of responses, including the scaling up of long-range responses to Russian terror, and instructed to prepare documents for agreements with the American side on the purchase of air defense systems, writes UNN.

Held a Staff meeting. Most of the issues concerned energy. First of all, the situation in the regions and communities, understandable difficulties in the border and frontline territories. The closer the positions of the Russian army, the more significant the challenges. We are preparing a full range of responses, including scaling up our long-range responses to Russian terror against Ukrainian infrastructure. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to the President, there were also reports on recovery in communities after the attacks. "We also determined the parameters for expanding our reserves. In particular, this applies to equipment reserves. There are specific areas of communication with partners in Europe who can support with the necessary range of energy equipment. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine should show more activity," Zelenskyy emphasized.

"We discussed in detail the situation in the gas sector - gas accumulation for the heating season, repair work," the President noted. "Sources of financing for the purchase of the necessary volume of gas have been clearly identified, and a significant part of the financial generation has already been provided. This work is ongoing."

"There was also a separate report on the military component, namely the protection of energy facilities from air strikes. We decided on the provision of additional helicopters and, in general, on strengthening combat aviation," the President said.

I instructed the relevant team to promptly prepare all documents necessary for agreements with the American side on the purchase of air defense systems. It is important now to work out every aspect of potential agreements on paper so that we can speed up negotiations. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy indicated.

