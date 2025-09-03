$41.360.01
Lithuanian president's plane circled Vilnius for half an hour due to drone report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda's plane was unable to land in Vilnius. The reason was information about an unknown drone in the airspace, which led to a landing delay.

Lithuanian president's plane circled Vilnius for half an hour due to drone report

A Spartan aircraft with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on board was unable to land at Vilnius Airport for some time due to information that an unknown drone might be in the airspace. This was reported by the Lithuanian president's spokesman, Tomas Beržinskas, as conveyed by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

According to Flightradar24, the plane with Nausėda on board departed from Helsinki at 19:10, began circling over Vilnius, and landed at 21:17.

Upon approaching Vilnius Airport, information was received about a drone detection and that landing was currently unsafe. The pilots took all safety measures and landed after some time.

- said the spokesman.

Oro navigacija clarified that the report about the drone over the Lepkalnis area came from the Aviation Security Service of Lietuvos oro uosta.

Then security procedures were activated: flights were briefly suspended, and after receiving information that there was no threat, traffic resumed. We are jointly investigating with other services what kind of drone disrupted aircraft movement.

- the company reported.

Recall

On September 1, Ursula von der Leyen's plane, en route to Bulgaria, lost electronic navigation systems while approaching the airport. The reason is believed to be probable GPS jamming by Russia.

The Kremlin denied Russia's involvement in the navigation malfunction of Ursula von der Leyen's plane.

Bulgaria stated that it would not investigate the GPS malfunction of Ursula von der Leyen's plane in Plovdiv. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said that it was not a hybrid threat, but a consequence of electronic warfare.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Gitanas Nausėda
Helsinki
Vilnius
Lithuania