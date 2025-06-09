Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys arrives in Kyiv: reacted to the night attack of the Russian Federation

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys is visiting Kyiv today, as he announced on Monday in X, writes UNN.

Details

"Today I am in Kyiv - a city wounded by war, but unshakable in spirit," Budrys wrote.

The head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry noted that "in recent weeks, Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks, targeting civilian infrastructure, houses and even hospitals."

"This morning, our train had to go through a barrage of rockets and drones that shelled the cities of Rivne and Dubno. Just a few days ago, dozens of people, including children, were killed and wounded in an attack on Kharkiv. These are not accidents - these are deliberate acts of terrorism aimed at breaking the will of Ukraine. But Ukraine stands firmly, defending not only its territory, but the principles of freedom and democracy in Europe. In fact, Ukraine is defending Europe," the Lithuanian minister noted.

"Peace will not come through appeasement. The world must remain united in supporting Ukraine - military, economic and political," Budrys stressed.

As LRT writes, Budrys is going to discuss with Ukrainian government officials the situation on the front, international efforts to put pressure on Russia to stop the fire and declare a ceasefire as a key condition for the start of peace negotiations.

As the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday, the head of the Lithuanian diplomatic department will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, the Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin and the Secretary of the National Defense and Security Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

During the visit, Budrys also plans to meet with the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, the meetings will also discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, priorities for military, diplomatic, financial and humanitarian assistance, Ukraine's progress in the process of integration into the European Union, and measures to deter Russia.

Addition

This is Budrys' third visit to Ukraine since taking office as Minister of Foreign Affairs. The head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry last visited Ukraine on April 1 this year.