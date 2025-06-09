Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys arrives in Kyiv: reacted to the night attack of the Russian Federation

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days
11:52 AM • 2598 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 8998 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

08:00 AM • 50506 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 55393 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 37103 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 41490 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
June 9, 05:45 AM • 88576 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 59640 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 113511 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 146591 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
6.3m/s
44%
751mm
Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 55383 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 20813 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

08:28 AM • 33175 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

09:23 AM • 47577 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 16506 views
Publications

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 50557 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 88603 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 78716 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 232859 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 199562 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 16595 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 21077 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 55425 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 101795 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 124466 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys arrives in Kyiv: reacted to the night attack of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

Kęstutis Budrys arrived in Kyiv, despite the intensification of Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure. He will discuss support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys arrives in Kyiv: reacted to the night attack of the Russian Federation

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys is visiting Kyiv today, as he announced on Monday in X, writes UNN.

Details

"Today I am in Kyiv - a city wounded by war, but unshakable in spirit," Budrys wrote.

The head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry noted that "in recent weeks, Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks, targeting civilian infrastructure, houses and even hospitals."

"This morning, our train had to go through a barrage of rockets and drones that shelled the cities of Rivne and Dubno. Just a few days ago, dozens of people, including children, were killed and wounded in an attack on Kharkiv. These are not accidents - these are deliberate acts of terrorism aimed at breaking the will of Ukraine. But Ukraine stands firmly, defending not only its territory, but the principles of freedom and democracy in Europe. In fact, Ukraine is defending Europe," the Lithuanian minister noted.

"Peace will not come through appeasement. The world must remain united in supporting Ukraine - military, economic and political," Budrys stressed.

As LRT writes, Budrys is going to discuss with Ukrainian government officials the situation on the front, international efforts to put pressure on Russia to stop the fire and declare a ceasefire as a key condition for the start of peace negotiations.

As the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday, the head of the Lithuanian diplomatic department will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, the Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin and the Secretary of the National Defense and Security Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

During the visit, Budrys also plans to meet with the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, the meetings will also discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, priorities for military, diplomatic, financial and humanitarian assistance, Ukraine's progress in the process of integration into the European Union, and measures to deter Russia.

Addition

This is Budrys' third visit to Ukraine since taking office as Minister of Foreign Affairs. The head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry last visited Ukraine on April 1 this year.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
Olha Stefanishyna
European Union
Andriy Yermak
Europe
Ukraine
Rivne
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9