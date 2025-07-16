Lithuania shot down a drone that flew in from Belarus: what is known

The Lithuanian authorities reported the downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle that flew into the country's airspace from the territory of Belarus. This was reported by UNN with reference to LRT.

Details

According to Lithuanian media, on the night of July 16, border guards heard a characteristic sound from the Belarusian border. The Lithuanian border patrol used drone interception equipment – the aircraft began to circle in the air and then fell to the ground.

A group of border guards was sent to search, and a search drone was used. The aircraft that flew into Lithuanian territory was found 4 km from the border.

It is noted that this is not the first time that drones have crossed the Belarusian-Lithuanian border. This year, 34 cases of UAV flights for the purpose of cigarette smuggling were recorded – last year there were 54.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas and Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis were taken to a bomb shelter due to an unmanned aerial vehicle flying from Belarus.

UNN also reported that European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius called on Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia to establish mass production of drones after the incident with a drone flight in Lithuanian airspace.