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Lithuania imposed sanctions on Russian oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman; Latvia and Estonia are next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Lithuania added Usmanov and Fridman to its persona non grata list after the EU sanctions were lifted. Latvia and Estonia are preparing similar measures.

Lithuania imposed sanctions on Russian oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman; Latvia and Estonia are next
Vladimir Putin and Alisher Usmanov. Photo: AP

Lithuania has begun imposing national sanctions against Russian billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman. According to LRT, Vilnius made this decision earlier this month after the European Union removed them from its sanctions lists, reports UNN.

The publication notes that the ban on entry to Lithuania for Usmanov and Fridman will remain in effect for five years; it may subsequently be reviewed and extended.

"Based on a submission by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of the Interior decided to include Usmanov and Fridman on the list of persons declared *persona non grata*. As soon as the minister's decision was received, the Migration Department immediately added both foreigners to the aforementioned list," Migration Department representative Rokas Pukinskas said on Monday.

Latvia and Estonia also intend to impose national sanctions against the two businessmen.

The EU sanctions against Usmanov and Fridman were lifted at the request of several member states.

Britain will maintain sanctions against Usmanov and Friedman despite the EU decision - Bloomberg24.09.26, 23:30 • 20208 views

France, which initiated Usmanov's removal from the list, cited national security interests but provided no details. The Financial Times reported that this may have been connected to a potential deal to secure the release of French citizens detained in Azerbaijan.

Luxembourg, according to diplomats, demanded the lifting of sanctions against Fridman because he had filed a lawsuit against the country, seeking €15 billion in compensation for assets frozen under the EU sanctions.

Russian billionaires are looking for a way to repeat Fridman and Usmanov's "success" in having EU sanctions lifted27.09.26, 03:18 • 4080 views

According to the Latvian government, Usmanov is a Russian businessman linked to Vladimir Putin and the principal shareholder of USM Holdings, while Fridman is described as a businessman close to Putin and the principal shareholder of "Alfa Group" (Alfa Group).

Meanwhile, last week, EU member states agreed to extend for three years the sanctions against nearly 3,000 individuals and legal entities linked to Russian aggression.

Antonina Tumanova

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