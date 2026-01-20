$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 246 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 4966 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 5818 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 27558 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 58119 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 47837 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 47822 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 41093 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 53794 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 22333 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 29710 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 28576 views
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situation03:37 AM • 11490 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 24600 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 25033 views
Publications
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 10479 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 53793 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 61232 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 58425 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 74416 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 26602 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 41952 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 35476 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 40169 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 52048 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

The searches at the Dnipro City Council concern the possible misuse of budget funds in the field of waste management. Investigators are checking the scope of work performed and the movement of budget funds.

Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov

Searches, which were announced today by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, are being conducted in the city council's ecology department and at a municipal enterprise, UNN was informed by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

"Searches are being conducted in the Dnipro City Council within the framework of criminal proceedings based on rulings by the investigating judge.

The pre-trial investigation concerns the verification of facts of possible unlawful use of budget funds in the field of waste management.

For the purpose of objective and full verification of these circumstances, establishing the actual scope of work performed, the movement of budget funds, proper accounting of property, and possible damages to the territorial community," the press service reported.

They added that searches are not being conducted at the mayor's office, and neither he nor any other officials were planned to be served with a notice of suspicion.

Addition

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported searches in the city council, which began on the day when the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine, which Dnipro did not avoid.

The police reported that on Tuesday, January 20, law enforcement officers are conducting a series of searches in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv regions. For the purpose of seizing documents, one of the searches is being conducted at a municipal enterprise in the premises of the Dnipro City Council.

Law enforcement conducts searches in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv20.01.26, 11:16 • 252 views

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Heating
Search
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipro
Ukraine