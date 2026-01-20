Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov

Searches, which were announced today by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, are being conducted in the city council's ecology department and at a municipal enterprise, UNN was informed by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

"Searches are being conducted in the Dnipro City Council within the framework of criminal proceedings based on rulings by the investigating judge.

The pre-trial investigation concerns the verification of facts of possible unlawful use of budget funds in the field of waste management.

For the purpose of objective and full verification of these circumstances, establishing the actual scope of work performed, the movement of budget funds, proper accounting of property, and possible damages to the territorial community," the press service reported.

They added that searches are not being conducted at the mayor's office, and neither he nor any other officials were planned to be served with a notice of suspicion.

Addition

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported searches in the city council, which began on the day when the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine, which Dnipro did not avoid.

The police reported that on Tuesday, January 20, law enforcement officers are conducting a series of searches in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv regions. For the purpose of seizing documents, one of the searches is being conducted at a municipal enterprise in the premises of the Dnipro City Council.

