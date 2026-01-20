Law enforcement conducts searches in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

On Tuesday, January 20, law enforcement officers are conducting a series of searches in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv regions. With the aim of seizing documents, one of the searches is being conducted at a municipal enterprise in the premises of the Dnipro City Council, UNN reports with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the police, the searches are being conducted within the framework of criminal proceedings investigating the embezzlement of budget funds during the collection, removal, and disposal of solid household waste.

The searches are being conducted with the approval of the prosecutor's office and in accordance with a court order. Specifically: at the locations of the solid household waste landfill, office premises, at the registration and residence addresses of the defendants in the criminal proceedings, and in the vehicles they use. - the report says.

Recall

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported on searches in the city council, which began on the day when the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine, which Dnipro did not escape. As a result of the attack, a large boiler house in the city was damaged, and hundreds of houses were left without heat.