Law enforcement conducts searches in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:19 AM • 4348 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 5062 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 27055 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 57424 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 47475 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 47553 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 40917 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 53355 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 22279 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 60882 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 29395 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 28256 views
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situation03:37 AM • 11248 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 24314 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 24630 views
Publications
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 10184 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 53354 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 60881 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 58070 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 74083 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 26416 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 41773 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 35318 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 40013 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 51899 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Law enforcement conducts searches in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

On January 20, law enforcement officers are conducting searches in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv regions. The searches are related to the embezzlement of budget funds during waste collection and disposal.

Law enforcement conducts searches in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

On Tuesday, January 20, law enforcement officers are conducting a series of searches in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv regions. With the aim of seizing documents, one of the searches is being conducted at a municipal enterprise in the premises of the Dnipro City Council, UNN reports with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the police, the searches are being conducted within the framework of criminal proceedings investigating the embezzlement of budget funds during the collection, removal, and disposal of solid household waste.

The searches are being conducted with the approval of the prosecutor's office and in accordance with a court order. Specifically: at the locations of the solid household waste landfill, office premises, at the registration and residence addresses of the defendants in the criminal proceedings, and in the vehicles they use.

- the report says.

Recall

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported on searches in the city council, which began on the day when the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine, which Dnipro did not escape. As a result of the attack, a large boiler house in the city was damaged, and hundreds of houses were left without heat.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Energy
Heating
Search
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipro
Ukraine