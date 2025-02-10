Latvia to supply Patria armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

The Latvian Defense Ministry has ordered Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers, which will be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2025. This will not affect the scope and timing of the order placed earlier for the needs of the National Armed Forces of Latvia, writes the portal Delfi, reports UNN.

Latvian-made armored personnel carriers will be delivered to the defenders of Ukraine during this year. Not only will we support Ukraine in its fight against the occupiers, but we will also test the use and stability of the armoured personnel carriers in real combat conditions, which will enable the NAF to draw useful conclusions, - Defense Minister Andris Spruds noted.

As part of the intergovernmental cooperation program between Finland, Latvia, Sweden and Germany, Latvia signed a general agreement on August 30, 2021 to purchase more than 200 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers.

Also with partner nations, the DOD and NWS continued cooperation under the Common Armored Vehicle System program, including the development of a joint command and control platform.

The Patria 6×6 is produced by the Finnish company Patria. The armored personnel carrier is designed for troop transport, but can also be configured for other purposes. It can be adapted to different requirements with additional features such as a swim system, winch, improved armor protection and a variety of weapon systems

