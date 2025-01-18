Sweden sends 600 troops to Latvia for the first time to guard the border with Russia

Today, 600 Swedish soldiers entered Latvia in Sweden's first ground operation as an ally. The troops were deployed by sea in secrecy.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Sveriges Television.

A Swedish battalion will guard the border with Russia for the next six months: the first NATO ground mission into Latvia, consisting of 600 soldiers.

The deployment was carried out by sea in secrecy. The main goal of the mission is to deter Russia and prevent any actions that could threaten the territorial integrity of NATO countries.

If necessary, there is a government decision that another 200 people can be added to the unit.

We will not sit idly by, we will train and train all levels of the battalion. When the soldiers are not training, there are opportunities for physical training in the camp, - says Lieutenant Colonel Henrik Rosdahl.

