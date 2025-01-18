Sweden sends 600 troops to Latvia for the first time to guard the border with Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 109763 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106777 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114778 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 117008 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 141707 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105687 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 142697 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103961 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113581 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117055 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 100532 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 124240 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 80907 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 100073 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 81611 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 109763 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 141707 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 142697 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 173127 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 162672 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 81916 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 100111 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 124270 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 125348 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 143292 views
Sweden sends 600 troops to Latvia for the first time to guard the border with Russia

Sweden sends 600 troops to Latvia for the first time to guard the border with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39786 views

600 Swedish soldiers arrived in Latvia by sea to participate in a NATO brigade. The unit will guard the border with Russia for 6 months, with the possibility of reinforcement by 200 more troops.

Today, 600 Swedish soldiers entered Latvia in Sweden's first ground operation as an ally. The troops were deployed by sea in secrecy.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Sveriges Television.

A Swedish battalion will guard the border with Russia for the next six months: the first NATO ground mission into Latvia, consisting of 600 soldiers. 

The deployment was carried out by sea in secrecy. The main goal of the mission is to deter Russia and prevent any actions that could threaten the territorial integrity of NATO countries.

If necessary, there is a government decision that another 200 people can be added to the unit.

We will not sit idly by, we will train and train all levels of the battalion. When the soldiers are not training, there are opportunities for physical training in the camp, 

- says Lieutenant Colonel Henrik Rosdahl.

Recall

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said that NATO is a defensive alliance and does not pose a threat to Russia. The minister emphasized that free nations choose their own membership in the Alliance.

Sweden plans to deprive citizenship for espionage and security threats15.01.25, 22:48 • 24335 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

