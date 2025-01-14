Larysa Kozak: TCC has no right to take away cell phones from people liable for military service

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127448 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116019 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124064 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125351 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156447 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153381 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104151 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113744 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106685 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 34449 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115107 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113049 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 33527 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127468 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156466 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153393 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182428 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171873 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113049 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115107 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137917 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129987 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147601 views
Actual
Larysa Kozak: TCC has no right to take away cell phones from people liable for military service

Larysa Kozak: TCC has no right to take away cell phones from people liable for military service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32080 views

Larysa Kozak, deputy head of the RCCC, explained the rights of persons liable for military service to use mobile phones in the RCCC. The premises of the TCC are a restricted facility, but a special place for communication should be allocated.

A person who is taken to the TCC during the document check has the right to communicate, but the TCC premises are a secure facility, which imposes certain restrictions on the use of mobile phones.

This was reported by Larysa Kozak, deputy head of the RCCC and SP in Kyiv, during a briefing, UNN reports.

Territorial acquisition centers are not allowed to take away cellular communication equipment. However, it should be borne in mind that the RTCC premises are a secure facility, and work is carried out there with documents of a certain categorized classification. There are also relevant databases and computers there, which also have limited access

- said Kozak.

She added that it is a legal requirement of a TCC employee or a military officer to determine the place of communication for a citizen liable for military service in the premises.

Each district TCC must have such a room, so it is impossible to take away cellular equipment. The RTCC does not have this right. Restrict - yes

- said Kozak.

Recent incidents involving the CCP

In Vinnytsia, there was a conflict between the police, the TCC and passers-by during the detention of a 40-year-old man. During the clash, police officer dropped his service weapon.

“ZooPatrolUA reported on its Facebook page that in Kyiv, a cat remained locked in an apartment for six days after its owner was detained by representatives of the TCC and the JV. The man was taken from the street without the opportunity to give the keys to his friends or warn them about the situation.

Employees of the TCC tried to “smoke out” a conscript from a car in Vyshhorod. The Ministry of Defense condemned the incident.

 A man was detained in Lviv, allegedly by police and military. The video showed beating the person and shoving him into a bus. The Ombudsman's representative sent an appeal to the relevant authorities to investigate the incident. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
facebookFacebook
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising