Larysa Kozak: TCC has no right to take away cell phones from people liable for military service

A person who is taken to the TCC during the document check has the right to communicate, but the TCC premises are a secure facility, which imposes certain restrictions on the use of mobile phones.

This was reported by Larysa Kozak, deputy head of the RCCC and SP in Kyiv, during a briefing, UNN reports.

Territorial acquisition centers are not allowed to take away cellular communication equipment. However, it should be borne in mind that the RTCC premises are a secure facility, and work is carried out there with documents of a certain categorized classification. There are also relevant databases and computers there, which also have limited access - said Kozak.

She added that it is a legal requirement of a TCC employee or a military officer to determine the place of communication for a citizen liable for military service in the premises.

Each district TCC must have such a room, so it is impossible to take away cellular equipment. The RTCC does not have this right. Restrict - yes - said Kozak.

Recent incidents involving the CCP

In Vinnytsia, there was a conflict between the police, the TCC and passers-by during the detention of a 40-year-old man. During the clash, police officer dropped his service weapon.

“ZooPatrolUA reported on its Facebook page that in Kyiv, a cat remained locked in an apartment for six days after its owner was detained by representatives of the TCC and the JV. The man was taken from the street without the opportunity to give the keys to his friends or warn them about the situation.

Employees of the TCC tried to “smoke out” a conscript from a car in Vyshhorod. The Ministry of Defense condemned the incident.

A man was detained in Lviv, allegedly by police and military. The video showed beating the person and shoving him into a bus. The Ombudsman's representative sent an appeal to the relevant authorities to investigate the incident.