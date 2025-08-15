Large-scale abuses amounting to 260 million hryvnias uncovered in Cherkasy region, 20 suspicions announced

In Cherkasy region, prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, served notices of suspicion to 20 individuals, including heads of communal enterprises, educational and medical institutions, local government officials, and a deputy. The total damage caused amounts to over 260 million hryvnias, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Office of the Prosecutor General also provided more detailed information about all types of abuses and those who received suspicions.

Embezzlement

— The director of the Cherkasy City Center for Social Services purchased food kits for internally displaced persons at inflated prices. The amount of damage is UAH 3.4 million.

— The former director of the Department of Social Policy of the Cherkasy City Council purchased food products at inflated prices. Damages — UAH 1.195 million.

— The director of the contracting company, at the request of the local council, supplied coal of improper quality to educational institutions. Damages amounted to UAH 0.78 million.

Official negligence

— The head of the land relations and ecology department of the executive committee of the Pishchanska village council, who is a deputy of the Novodmytrivska village council, made incorrect calculations of the damage caused by unauthorized occupation of land plots. Budget losses — UAH 0.5 million.

Environmental violations

— The former director of the communal enterprise "Chyhyryn" of the Chyhyryn City Council illegally extracted drinking water. The total volume of extracted minerals is 567.247 thousand cubic meters, damages — UAH 0.535 million.

Receiving undue benefit

— The deputy dean of a state university faculty demanded and received an undue benefit of UAH 12,000 for admission to the educational institution.

Abuse of power

— The former chairman of the company's board organized unauthorized natural gas withdrawal totaling 10.4 million cubic meters. Damages to the state — UAH 251 million.

— The former director of the KNP "Cherkasy City Polyclinic" purchased medical equipment - a mammography system - at inflated prices. The amount of damage is UAH 2.524 million.

Other

— A group of 11 individuals illegally sold alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, including those with counterfeit excise tax stamps, through retail outlets (stalls).

— The director of a charitable organization, for profit, sold 5 cars, imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid, to individuals for UAH 0.8 million.

Additionally

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 369-2, Part 3 of Article 240, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 204, Part 2 of Article 199, Part 3 of Article 201-2, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 2 of Article 367, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Motions have been prepared for the selection of preventive measures, the seizure of property of the suspects, and their suspension from office.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings continues under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Cherkasy Oblast Prosecutor's Office in cooperation with the National Police, the SBU, and the Department of Strategic Investigations.