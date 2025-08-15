$41.450.06
12:08 PM • 52739 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 51270 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 81984 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 51401 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 85741 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 42349 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 73814 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 102520 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 59227 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 218165 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Large-scale abuses amounting to 260 million hryvnias uncovered in Cherkasy region, 20 suspicions announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1722 views

In Cherkasy region, prosecutors announced suspicions to 20 individuals, including heads of communal enterprises and officials. The damages are estimated at over 260 million hryvnias.

Large-scale abuses amounting to 260 million hryvnias uncovered in Cherkasy region, 20 suspicions announced

In Cherkasy region, prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, served notices of suspicion to 20 individuals, including heads of communal enterprises, educational and medical institutions, local government officials, and a deputy. The total damage caused amounts to over 260 million hryvnias, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Office of the Prosecutor General also provided more detailed information about all types of abuses and those who received suspicions.

Embezzlement

— The director of the Cherkasy City Center for Social Services purchased food kits for internally displaced persons at inflated prices. The amount of damage is UAH 3.4 million.

— The former director of the Department of Social Policy of the Cherkasy City Council purchased food products at inflated prices. Damages — UAH 1.195 million.

— The director of the contracting company, at the request of the local council, supplied coal of improper quality to educational institutions. Damages amounted to UAH 0.78 million.

Instead of serving the law - they served money: Kravchenko reported the exposure of a scheme to forge court decisions in Donetsk region15.08.25, 12:41 • 4580 views

Official negligence

— The head of the land relations and ecology department of the executive committee of the Pishchanska village council, who is a deputy of the Novodmytrivska village council, made incorrect calculations of the damage caused by unauthorized occupation of land plots. Budget losses — UAH 0.5 million.

Environmental violations

— The former director of the communal enterprise "Chyhyryn" of the Chyhyryn City Council illegally extracted drinking water. The total volume of extracted minerals is 567.247 thousand cubic meters, damages — UAH 0.535 million.

New wave of fraud revelations in Bukovyna: Kravchenko announced UAH 10 million in damages and 15 suspicions14.08.25, 20:49 • 5672 views

Receiving undue benefit

— The deputy dean of a state university faculty demanded and received an undue benefit of UAH 12,000 for admission to the educational institution.

Abuse of power

— The former chairman of the company's board organized unauthorized natural gas withdrawal totaling 10.4 million cubic meters. Damages to the state — UAH 251 million.

— The former director of the KNP "Cherkasy City Polyclinic" purchased medical equipment - a mammography system - at inflated prices. The amount of damage is UAH 2.524 million.

Turned war into business: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced 45 more suspicions to officials in Donetsk and Chernihiv regions14.08.25, 09:31 • 5958 views

Other

— A group of 11 individuals illegally sold alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, including those with counterfeit excise tax stamps, through retail outlets (stalls).

— The director of a charitable organization, for profit, sold 5 cars, imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid, to individuals for UAH 0.8 million.

Profiting from child safety, 'paper' procurements, and other machinations: Kravchenko announced the exposure of abuses in Kyiv and damages of UAH 230 million13.08.25, 18:59 • 5546 views

Additionally

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 369-2, Part 3 of Article 240, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 204, Part 2 of Article 199, Part 3 of Article 201-2, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 2 of Article 367, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Motions have been prepared for the selection of preventive measures, the seizure of property of the suspects, and their suspension from office.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings continues under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Cherkasy Oblast Prosecutor's Office in cooperation with the National Police, the SBU, and the Department of Strategic Investigations.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
