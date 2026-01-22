$43.180.08
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
07:01 AM • 11296 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 19900 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 35459 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 35564 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 57446 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 32194 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
January 21, 12:43 PM • 51837 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
January 21, 10:55 AM • 51764 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21857 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Large fire engulfs site near Berlin linked to Nazi propagandist Goebbels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

A large fire broke out in the historic area north of Berlin, once home to Goebbels' residence. Goebbels' villa itself was not affected, and an investigation is underway.

Large fire engulfs site near Berlin linked to Nazi propagandist Goebbels
Christoph Soeder/dpa

A large fire broke out on Thursday in a historic area north of Berlin, where a country residence built for Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels once stood, dpa reports, writes UNN.

Details

Witnesses reported smoke coming from a building on the Bogensee estate in Wandlitz on Wednesday evening, leading to an emergency response, police said in a statement.

Dozens of firefighters initially battled flames in the roof structure, which later spread to the entire building.

Firefighting operations are still ongoing and have not yet been completed, police said.

The Bogensee complex includes several buildings and is best known for the villa built for Goebbels during the Nazi era. Police said Goebbels' villa itself was not affected by the fire.

During the East German era, the site was used by the Free German Youth, the official youth organization of the former communist state, and after Germany's reunification, it served as a conference center. The property has been unused since 2000 and has since fallen into disrepair.

The Bogensee site, which covers approximately 16 hectares, belongs to Berlin. As Berlin has neither the funds nor the interest in developing the area, it has granted the land to Wandlitz for use.

Police said no one was injured in the fire. An investigation has been launched.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Real estate
Germany
Berlin