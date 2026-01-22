Large fire engulfs site near Berlin linked to Nazi propagandist Goebbels

Christoph Soeder/dpa

A large fire broke out on Thursday in a historic area north of Berlin, where a country residence built for Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels once stood, dpa reports, writes UNN.

Details

Witnesses reported smoke coming from a building on the Bogensee estate in Wandlitz on Wednesday evening, leading to an emergency response, police said in a statement.

Dozens of firefighters initially battled flames in the roof structure, which later spread to the entire building.

Firefighting operations are still ongoing and have not yet been completed, police said.

The Bogensee complex includes several buildings and is best known for the villa built for Goebbels during the Nazi era. Police said Goebbels' villa itself was not affected by the fire.

During the East German era, the site was used by the Free German Youth, the official youth organization of the former communist state, and after Germany's reunification, it served as a conference center. The property has been unused since 2000 and has since fallen into disrepair.

The Bogensee site, which covers approximately 16 hectares, belongs to Berlin. As Berlin has neither the funds nor the interest in developing the area, it has granted the land to Wandlitz for use.

Police said no one was injured in the fire. An investigation has been launched.

