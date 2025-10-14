Kyiv Metro: there is light at all metro stations, information spread in Telegram channels is fake
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv Metro denied information about the absence of light at stations, including "Arsenalna" and "Khreshchatyk". All stations are operating without failures, and the disseminated information is fake.
Information that the lights went out at metro stations in Kyiv, particularly at "Arsenalna" and "Khreshchatyk", is fake. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Kyiv Metro utility company.
Details
All metro stations, including "Arsenalna" and "Khreshchatyk", have lights. There were no disruptions in the metro's operation. The information spread on Telegram channels is fake.
Addition
This evening, local Telegram channels reported that the lights went out at some metro stations, including "Arsenalna" and "Khreshchatyk".
Recall
Emergency outages are in effect in seven regions, and the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities are being eliminated.