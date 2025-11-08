Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice a young man who sang Russian songs in a police uniform

In Kyiv, police brought to justice a 20-year-old man who filmed a video of himself singing Russian songs with profanity in a police uniform. Law enforcement officers found that he did this for popularity on social networks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

Police officers discovered the provocative content while monitoring the Internet.

Thus, in one of the videos on social networks, a guy dressed in a police uniform performed Russian songs with obscene language - the message says.

Employees of the Darnytskyi Police Department, together with criminal analysis analysts, identified the offender - he turned out to be a 20-year-old resident of the capital. The latter explained that he did this for hype and to increase the number of subscribers.

Police drew up an administrative protocol against the young man under Article 184-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - illegal use by a person of signs of belonging to the National Police of Ukraine.

The offender faces a fine of up to 34 thousand hryvnias.

Recall

Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice a 29-year-old Kyiv resident who threatened a street musician in a wheelchair. The man demanded the performance of Russian songs, and after refusing, began to swear and threaten physical violence.

