Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice a young man who sang Russian songs in a police uniform

November 7, 05:00 PM
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:49 PM
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Popular news
Self-mutilation after military medical commission: social media exploded with scandal over video of bloodied man
After mass protests in Tanzania, dozens of people were accused of treason – a crime punishable by death
Kremlin denies rumors of Lavrov's "disfavor," but details raise questions
In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 36926 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 36883 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 35133 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 29412 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 50628 views
Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice a young man who sang Russian songs in a police uniform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1414 views

Kyiv police brought to justice a 20-year-old man for illegal use of a police uniform. He sang Russian songs with profanity to gain followers on social media, for which he faces a fine of up to 34,000 hryvnias.

Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice a young man who sang Russian songs in a police uniform

In Kyiv, police brought to justice a 20-year-old man who filmed a video of himself singing Russian songs with profanity in a police uniform. Law enforcement officers found that he did this for popularity on social networks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

Police officers discovered the provocative content while monitoring the Internet.

Thus, in one of the videos on social networks, a guy dressed in a police uniform performed Russian songs with obscene language

- the message says.

Employees of the Darnytskyi Police Department, together with criminal analysis analysts, identified the offender - he turned out to be a 20-year-old resident of the capital. The latter explained that he did this for hype and to increase the number of subscribers.

Police drew up an administrative protocol against the young man under Article 184-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - illegal use by a person of signs of belonging to the National Police of Ukraine.

The offender faces a fine of up to 34 thousand hryvnias.

Recall

Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice a 29-year-old Kyiv resident who threatened a street musician in a wheelchair. The man demanded the performance of Russian songs, and after refusing, began to swear and threaten physical violence.

In Odesa, the Palladium club, where Russian music was played, was banned - Odesa Regional Military Administration04.11.25, 17:17 • 2795 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Musician
Trend
Social network
Bloggers
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv