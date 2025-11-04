In Odesa, the Palladium club, where Russian music was played, was banned - Odesa Regional Military Administration

ukenru
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Top ten most popular cars among Ukrainians are SUVs: an electric car leads the ranking
In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicion
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MP
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 42566 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé
