In Odesa, the Palladium club, where Russian music was played, was banned - Odesa Regional Military Administration

In Odesa, the operation of the Palladium hotel and restaurant complex has been banned for the period of an inspection regarding the reproduction of Russian-language content within it. This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Today, I signed a joint order with the military command, which prohibits the operation of the Palladium hotel and restaurant complex for the period of an inspection regarding the reproduction of Russian-language content within it. - Kiper announced.

According to him, he emphasizes to all catering, recreation, entertainment, and trade establishments in the region: compliance with legislation on the state language, culture, public order, and the requirements of martial law is mandatory.

Departments of the Regional Military Administration, heads of communities, and other relevant state bodies have been instructed to take measures to prevent similar violations and to provide clear explanations of legal requirements to entrepreneurs. Odesa is a Ukrainian city. And Ukraine should be heard here. - he summarized.

Context

A scandal erupted in Odesa over Russian music at the Palladium club. A video circulated online showing a DJ playing a song by a Russian artist in front of hundreds of visitors.

It later became known that police officers arrived at the club to investigate the circumstances of the incident.